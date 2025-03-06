Summary Jackbox Games is coming soon to smart TVs and other platforms through the Jackbox app, with a beta version launching in the spring of 2025.

A small collection of free ad-supported games will initially be offered. Jackbox Games plans to offer its full catalog of games through a subscription service.

Jackbox is using cloud streaming technology to run its games on smart TVs without the need for a PC or console.

Jackbox Games is the go-to party game library for many people, and soon, accessing its vast collection of titles will be much easier without a console or PC . In a recent blog post, Jackbox Games announced it will soon be available on smart TVs and "other platforms" through a new Jackbox app that is powered by Amazon's cloud streaming technology called GameLift. Jackbox hopes to launch a beta version on "one or two smart TV platforms in the spring of 2025."

Initially, Jackbox will offer a "small collection" of free ad-supported games, with plans to offer its entire catalog for a subscription fee in the future. Right now, you can subscribe to the Jackbox Games Channel on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service for $5 a month, and there are different party packs and bundles available for purchase on game consoles and PC platforms.

"It has always been our goal to bring these games to as many people as possible and make them as easy to play as we can," Jackbox Games said in a blog post. "That is why we are announcing a new Jackbox app that will allow you to play Jackbox Games on your smart TV and other platforms."

What are Jackbox games?

The cause of fights at parties mostly

If you're not familiar with Jackbox Games, it's a Chicago-based studio which is known for developing party games. You may have heard of some of their titles, like Quiplash, where players enter funny prompts and vote on which is best, or Trivia Murder Party, where you have to answer as many trivia questions correctly as possible in order to outlive your friends.

Right now, Jackbox Games bundles and party packs are available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games, Steam, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. With the new Jackbox Games app coming soon, players will have access to it on smart TVs, which will make it easier for more people to access.

My favorite Jackbox Game is called Fakin' It, where all players receive instructions except one, known as The Faker, who must pretend to know what's happening and blend in. It's a lot of fun and has caused many enjoyable arguments with friends. A beta version of the Jackbox app is coming this spring, but it's unclear which smart TVs and platforms will get it first.