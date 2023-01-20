Amazon Studios' Jack Ryan continues to enthral, as Tom Clancy's most popular character delves into the world of CIA adventures. Jack Ryan Season 3 received rave reviews and there's plenty of anticipation for Season 4.

But so far very little is known about Season 4 - but there are a few titbits we've picked up on. This is everything you need to know about the forthcoming season.

This is currently unconfirmed. The existence of Season 4 was confirmed on 14 October 2021 - which now seems like a long time ago. Season 3 released on 21 December 2022, but it's been confirmed that Season 3 and Season 4 were filmed back-to-back, in an interview with The Wrap, so filming of Season 4 is complete.

We suspect that Amazon will want to spread the release out, and it would make sense to make it a winter release, so we'd speculate that December 2023 would make sense - but this is unconfirmed.

Is there a trailer for Jack Ryan Season 4?

No, so far there's been very little official, except for confirmation.

What to expect from Season 4

So far the different seasons of Jack Ryan have offered pretty much stand-alone storylines. The thing tying those storylines together is the characters. But in that there's a small hint about what to expect.

One of the characters expected to make an appearance is Ding Chavez, expected to be played by Michael Peña. Ding Chavez is a central character in the Tom Clancy novels, a key component of Rainbow Six, following introduction to Jack Ryan in Clear and Present Danger (Chavez is in the 1994 movie of the same title) and in the novels has a close relationship with the whole Ryan family. We explore some of these connections in our guide to the Ryanverse.

As for the storyline itself, little is known, but we're expecting Abbie Cornish to return as Cathy - Jack Ryan's love interest - which might suggest a slightly more stable setting than in Jack Ryan Season 3.

Amazon Studios

How many episodes will there be in Season 4?

That's currently unknown, but we're predicting that Amazon Studios will stick to eight episodes.

Will there be a Season 5 of Jack Ryan?

It has already been confirmed that Jack Ryan will come to an end with Season 5, but you can never say never when it comes to television. The introduction of Michael Peña is expected by many to drive a new central character for future expansions, potentially giving a link through to John Clark/Kerry in the forthcoming Rainbow Six movie.