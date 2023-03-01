You can now download Jack Dorsey's Twitter competitor from the App Store, but you probably can't actually use it.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has a new app out and you can download it from the App Store right now. But even if you do, you probably won't be able to use it.

Since Dorsey left Twitter he's been working on a competitor for the social network. That competitor is called Bluekky, and it's now in the App Store for everyone who wants it.

However, even if you do download it there's a good chance that it'll be useless. That's because the app remains invite-only, although TechCrunch does note that more testers are being given access as part of the App Store debut. It's also thought that a public beta is closer than ever, although there's no telling when that will actually launch.

While Bluesky is a social network like Twitter, it's still rather different. It doesn't work like Twitter for starters, and runs on a new social platform called AT. Bluesky is arguably only there to show what the protocol can do, but it's unlikely that Dorsey would turn down the chance to compete with Twitter given the chance.

Bluesky isn't the only one doing that, of course. Mastodon has seen a huge explosion in users and activity since Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout in late 2022, but it's still very much the minnow beside Twitter.

As for what Bluesky has to offer, the app's App Store page doesn't give the game away. Instead, it simply says that users can "find your scene, post what's new, and stay connected."

According to numbers shared by TechCrunch, the Bluesky app was released into the App Store on 17 February 2022 and has so far been downloaded "north of 2,000" times. The relatively small number is no huge surprise given the fact you need an invite to actually use the thing, though.

Want to get ready for that open beta if and when it happens? You can download Bluesky Social from the App Store for free now.