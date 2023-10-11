Jabra Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds $90 $150 Save $60 Jabra's Elite 5 earbuds are widely praised for their comfortable fit, excellent sound quality, and long battery life. And now, you can nab a pair at 40 per cent off the original price, but the deal will only last during Prime Day. $90 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is set to end today, October 11, which also means the window to grab high-end tech at huge discounts is closing fast. One such deal is the 40 per cent discount on the Jabra Elite 5 wireless earbuds. We raved about these premium buds when they were first released, and now, with a price tag of $90, it's a great time to score a pair for holiday shopping and personal use. It's rare to find true wireless earbuds with top-tier noise cancelation, comfort, sound quality, and waterproof durability at this affordable price, and it's doubtful that we'll see such a killer bargain again.

Why should you get the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds?

The Elite line from Jabra is a worthy competitor to the AirPod Goliath, as they offer all the latest features in wireless audio tech. With super comfortable ergonomics, seven hours of battery life, IP55 water resistance, touch controls, and fast pairing - they're the kind of earbuds that you can wear all day long.

The active noise cancelation is also exceptional, boasting a hybrid design that first muffles and then eliminates ambient noise. With ANC enabled, the 6mm twin speakers immerse you in whatever soundscape you choose, producing rich tones with depth and clarity. The result is a versatile pair of earbuds that can accompany you on your daily commute, outdoor excursions, and anywhere else your travels take you. Also, worth mentioning is the array of six high-quality microphones, which work together with intelligent noise detection to help facilitate clear and convenient hands-free phone calls.