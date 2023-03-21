Jabra has announced a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones that offer Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity and active noise cancellation yet won't break the bank.

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds improve on many of the features of their predecessors, while also adding a few extras for good measure. They are similar to the previous model from Jabra in design terms, both in the aesthetic and feel of the buds themselves and the case.

However, this time around you get ANC to block out unwanted ambient noise when out and about, plus 4-microphone call technology to ensure that speaking to someone on the phone is presented in with clarity and precision.

6 Images Jabra Elite 4 (Jabra)

Close

There's one caveat to having active noise cancellation tech on-board is that the battery life in each bud is less than before - at 5.5 hours of play times. However, the case contains ups that to 22 hours in total, while you can always switch ANC off and stretch that up to 28 hours.

As with the previous earbuds, there is a 6mm speaker driver for each ear and IP55 water and dust resistance. They can equally be worn for working out, for example, and commuting into work. You can also use each bud independently in solo mode for music listening or taking calls while the other charges.

3 Images Jabra Elite 4 lifestyle images (Jabra)

Close

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, with Multipoint support enabling you to connect the Jabra Elite 4 in-ears to two separate devices simultaneously and switch between both when needed. For example, if you're watching a movie on a tablet but then get a call, the buds will switch to your phone automatically and then back to the other device afterwards.

Qualcomm aptX support is also on board for wireless reception of higher bitrate music. That's reasonably rare at the lower price points.

"The modern earbud user is looking for tech that’s ready for work and play at their fingertips, whilst not compromising on key features. The Elite 4 offer a solution to this and is the perfect all-rounder, designed to help users to concentrate, connect, and call without distractions. It is the ideal companion to balance work and life," said Jabra's senior vice president, Calum MacDougall.

The Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds are available from select retailers now, priced at $99.99 / £99 / €99. They come in dark grey, navy, lilac, and light beige colourways.