Sky Q was the last in Sky's TV services to get the latest ITV app.

ITVX is finally available on Sky Q. The latest streaming app from the UK broadcaster had been noticeable by its absence - especially as it launched on Sky Glass and Sky Stream a while ago - but it can now be found in the apps rail on the Sky Q menu system.

Sky Q customers can watch ITV content for free although a subscription is required for access to the Britbox library of shows and films, plus the ability to skip adverts.

This is available through the ITVX app itself (or online) and costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year. You can sign up for an ITVX account on ITV's website and pay for the subscription there.

ITVX launched in November last year and has been rolling out to smart TVs, phones, tablets, games consoles and streaming devices ever since. It offers catch-up and on demand streaming for all ITV programming, plus a whole gamut of original TV shows that won't appear on terrestrial TV for months.

Britbox, the classic British TV service that was formed in partnership with the BBC, is in the process of being folded into ITVX and is a benefit for ITVX subscribers. Existing Britbox members are being offered incentives to transfer their account across.

Some of the big shows available on ITVX now include the latest series of Love Island, plus ITVX exclusives A Spy Among Friends and The Twelve, which stars Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders).

Other apps to appear on Sky Q recently include Amazon Music and Lionsgate+. Sky also recently announced that it is offering Discovery+ for free to Sky TV customers as part of their subscriptions, not just on a trial basis.

Whether the new TNT Sports service will be included in that going forward, we're not sure. The rebrand of BT Sport is due this summer and it has been confirmed that the existing BT Sport app will be discontinued with content heading to Discovery+ instead. We suspect it'll be an additional paid service though, and only available to TNT Sports subscribers.