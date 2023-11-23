RENPHO Eye Massager $50 $130 Save $80 The Renpho Eye Massager is an electric eye mask equipped with heat and pressure. And while it might be an eye-sore (pun, yes, intended), it's the perfect tool to help relieve my sinus pressure and eye-strain after a long day. $50 at Amazon

Black Friday is a great time to save not just on big-ticket tech items like phones, iPads, and TVs, but also shop for people who claim they "don't need or want anything" for the holiday season. As someone who spends most of the day staring at a screen and has long suffered from more sinus issues than one thought imaginable, I'm no stranger to headaches. And while Advil is usually my first line of defense, this gadget, albeit a tad gimmicky, relieves a lot of that pressure and forces me shut my eyes and do what I should probably do a lot more of...simply relax.

Why the Renpho Eye Massager is worth your money this Black Friday

Having tested techy relaxation gadgets like meditation headbands and LED skin care masks, I haven't found a gadget that immediately relaxes and alleviates pressure as much as the Renpho Eye Massager. While the device itself is a bit bulky, and I'm sure makes me look a tad like a storm trooper, it's comfortable to wear with a stretchy headband that seamlessly slides over the head and fits securely without adding build-up pressure around the ears.

Related: 13 weird but cool gadgets on sale for Black Friday

Once you slip the device over-head, the mask rests comfortably on top of your eyes, and you have the option to add heat, which, similarly to a heating pad, subtly but effectively warms around your eye and temple area. I was admittedly skeptical at first, worried about putting heat on my eyes, but the temperature never gets too hot and feels more like I've dipped my face in a warm tub of water.

Adhering to its name, the Renpho device also provides a nice massage and rhythmically contracts around the temples at a cadence that matches deep breaths. I've found that the gadget somehow perfectly applies just the right amount of pressure without pinching my nose and ears, but relieving my headache by targeting the pressure points where the bridge of my nose meets my brows. Note that there are two different pressure settings to choose from if you do find one to be a tad too powerful. Additionally, the massager has a button where you can play relaxing spa music as you sit for your massage. It's not too loud and honestly adds a nice ambiance.

Perhaps my favorite aspect of the device, however, is that it forces me to do something I'm quite bad at: take a break. Covering your eyes like an eye mask, I have to close my eyes for the massager to work its magic. While it sounds simple, I've found that as a Gen Zer, most of my other relaxation methods sadly involve endlessly scrolling on TikTok or Instagram, so this gadget -- unlike others -- actually mitigates my screen time and adds some blue-light free relaxation.

The massager also says that it reduces eye puffiness, and as someone with chronic eye bags and dark circles, I do believe I've noticed a subtle difference in how alert and awake I look after using the eye massager. Whether the refreshed undereyes is placebo or not, I'm still not quite sure, but I can say for certain that I feel a difference in head tension and eye strain. So, if you or a loved one is also in need of a relaxation motivator or migraine mitigator this holiday season, I highly recommend snagging this gadget while it's more than half off its usual retail price.

More Pocket-picks for Black Friday deals and holiday shopping advice