Sony svela alcuni dei giochi che saranno inclusi nei nuovi livelli di PlayStation Plus

Ubisoft Sony svela alcuni dei giochi che saranno inclusi nei nuovi livelli di PlayStation Plus
(Pocket-lint) - Sony ha svelato in anteprima l'elenco dei giochi che saranno inclusi nei nuovi livelli di abbonamento a PlayStation Plus, che consentono l'accesso a un catalogo di titoli.

L'elenco attuale (che a quanto pare è suscettibile di aggiunte) comprende titoli per PS5, PS4, PS3 e PlayStation originale, mentre i titoli per PS2 devono ancora essere dettagliati.

Ci sono molte sezioni nei vari elenchi, dato che Sony afferma che alcuni giochi classici saranno rimasterizzati con prestazioni migliori e risoluzioni migliori, mentre altri potrebbero essere più vicini all'esperienza originale.

Sony ha anche confermato alcuni giochi che riceveranno versioni di prova per i membri Premium o Deluxe, tra cui Horizon Forbidden West e Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: sarà possibile provare due ore di questi e altri giochi.

Potete trovare tutti i dettagli di tutto questo nel post di Sony sull'argomento qui.

Un dettaglio interessante è la rivelazione che i giochi originali per PlayStation e PSP consentiranno agli utenti di creare stati di salvataggio e di riavvolgere le partite, utili per i titoli più vecchi, e che chiunque abbia precedentemente acquistato un titolo della lista potrà accedervi indipendentemente dal proprio stato di abbonamento, a quanto pare.

Prima di tutto, c'è l'elenco dei giochi per PS4 e PS5:

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall | Housemarque , PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | NaughtyDog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: L'eredità perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Poi ci sono i giochi classici non rimasterizzati:

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale

Poi ci sono i giochi classici che saranno aggiornati:

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4
  • Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Edizione Full Clip | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Infine, l'elenco dei giochi per PS3 che saranno disponibili esclusivamente attraverso il game streaming, dove i giochi di cui sopra saranno disponibili per il download:

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Quando i vichinghi attaccano | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3
Scritto da Max Freeman-Mills.