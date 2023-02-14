If your timeline is full of tweets by Elon Musk, you aren't alone.

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk says that the social network is figuring out a fix for a problem that he probably doesn't really want it to fix.

Users of Twitter have noticed that their timeline is increasingly full of Musk's tweets, often comically so with few tweets from other accounts making it through the noise. Now Musk says that there's a fix in the works, although he didn't offer any kind of timeline for when that would be implemented.

The Verge reports that some people were seeing unusually high numbers of Musk tweets at the top of their timeline, with only a few tweets from other users included. This comes days after Musk reportedly complained to Twitter engineers that his tweets were being suppressed - he believed that he wasn't seeing the engagement that he once did.

However, Twitter engineers found nothing wrong. "Internal Twitter data indicates that while Musk’s account rose to peak popularity in search rankings in April 2022, engagement has since dropped significantly, and engineers found no issue with Twitter’s algorithm," Platformer reported. That reportedly got an engineer fired.

Musk tweeted over the weekend that changes were being made to fix an issue that, he claimed, meant that 95 per cent of his tweets were going unseen. Now it would appear that something went awry with that fix, promoting Musk's tweets far beyond anything users would have expected.

Now, Musk has tweeted to seemingly admit that there is an issue, saying that more "adjustments" are being made to the Twitter algorithm.

This is just the latest in a long line of missteps that Musk and Twitter have made since his $44 billion buyout at the end of 2022. It seems unlikely to be the last.