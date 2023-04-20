If you find that your iPhone is asking you for your Apple ID password a lot more than it used to, don't panic - you aren't being hacked. You aren't alone, either. Something's amiss, and people are reporting that they too are being forced to enter their Apple ID password more often than they should.

The good news is that it should probably get sorted without too much input from you and we definitely wouldn't suggest anything drastic like resetting your Apple ID or trying to factory reset your iPhone. But it's going to be annoying until it sorts itself out.

So many password prompts

People have been reporting that they've been asked to enter their Apple ID password over and over for a little while now and there doesn't seem to be any particularly obvious reason as to why that might be. 9to5Mac notes that people have been taking to social media to complain of the issue with the problem affecting people in multiple regions of the world.

There has been no mention of an issue affecting Apple's services on its system status webpage, so it's possible that whatever is happening is happening on devices rather than Apple's servers. If that is indeed the case Apple might require a software update to right whatever is wrong, but it seems unlikely.

Apple hasn't had a great run of late with its Weather app and associated services impacted by an intermittent outage for days recently. Some people even reported that their Apple TV+ subscription disappeared on them, meaning they couldn't watch any content.

If you find yourself entering your password time and again, just sit tight. It's annoying, but hopefully things will right themselves sooner rather than later. If not, we'd suggest reaching out to Apple via its various support channels.