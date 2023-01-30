Sony Interactive Entertainment may have a fifth main installment in its Uncharted series in development, if a couple of very brief clips in a promo video are being interpreted correctly.

The brand has posted a YoutTube commercial titled "Live from PS5 - Bringing you the Extraordinary", which shows TV news crews from around the world reporting on events inspired by games for the PlayStation 5. Most are pretty obvious what or who they are, such as Spider-Man and Aloy from the Horizon series. However, a couple of clips are less specific to a PS5 title that has been released recently and show something very Uncharted-like.

As highlighted by VGC, the very brief clips show a young woman in a cave looking at an artifact. She's holding a torch and, in further clips, you get to see her face and her fair hair.

That has lead to some believing that the woman in the sequence is Cassie Drake, daughter of Nathan Drake and Ellie Fisher from the hugely popular action-adventure series. At the end of Uncharted 4, she expresses an interest in her father's work and has often been tipped to star in her own game(s) one day. Maybe that's now the case.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Original developer Naughty Dog doesn't seem keen to continue the story itself, with co-president Neil Druckmann recently saying that the studio was done with the franchise, but that doesn't mean Sony hasn't got another team working on the IP. After all, it's one of the biggest selling PlayStation game series of all time.

We certainly hope so, as it's also one of our favourites, having given just about every title near to maximum scores in our reviews.

If you haven't yet experienced them for yourself, you can get a remastered version of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy as part of the Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5. And, available as part of a PS Plus Premium subscription is Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the first three games with remastered graphics and higher frame rates. They're all brilliant, it must be said.