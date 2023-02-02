Fortnite has long been rumoured to have a first-person mode on the way and a series of bugs has shown what that might look like.

There have long been rumours that Epic Games is planning to add a first-person mode to the hugely popular battle royale game Fortnite, but we haven't yet seen it actually happen. Now we might have, in a weird kind of way.

Whether Epic Games really is working on a first-person mode or not, someone has already been able to play the game outside of the now familiar third-person view - although it appears to have been a bug rather than any indication of an impending change to the way Fortnite actually plays.

The bug was discovered and recorded for posterity by a Twitter user who then shared clips on social media. In the first video, we clearly see the game bugging out. But the end result is still surprisingly solid considering what we're looking at.

Fortnite Tracker reports that leaker @ShiinaBR also responded to the tweet to suggest that while this is clearly a bug, "the final product probably won't look much different."

A second video gives us an even better idea of how a first-person mode could possibly work, especially when aiming down sights.

There's a school of thought that the first-person view is so polished that there might be more to this than a simple bug. But it's impossible to know for sure at this point although some people are absolutely convinced that a new way of playing Fortnite will arrive in the future.

To that point, ShiinaBR also mentioned that they believe the new mode will arrive "later this year," although that does give Epic almost a year to polish things up.