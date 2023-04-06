Asus is closer than ever to announcing the ROG Phone 7 series with an event taking place on 13 April at 13:00 BST. We've been seeing a steady stream of leaks in recent weeks and the ROG Phone 6 Pro's successor might just have debuted in all its glory.

A series of renders showing the phone from various angles has been shared by notorious leaker Evan Blass on Twitter and, we have to say, this all looks very familiar indeed. Not that that's necessarily a bad thing. It's just that anyone hoping for big changes will no doubt be left wanting for more.

A familiar design

The Blass leak doesn't go into details, but it simply shows us a series of images including the one at the top of this post. The phone seems to have the familiar shape and aesthetics of the older model, but it's probably what's on the inside that will really count here. The ROG Phone 7 Pro will be a gaming-orientated device, so we can expect that no expense will be spared in terms of the silicon used here.

@evleaks

In terms of those specifications, we're expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip to beat at the heart of this thing, while a 165Hz AMOLED display will be what people spend all of their time looking at. There's also a rear camera setup that should be more than good enough for the majority of people while a secondary display around the back will show things like alerts. All pretty standard stuff for this kind of phone, but well worth mentioning.

@evleaks

On the front, we get to see what look to be relatively thick bezels considering, but they aren't horrific either. That display is thought to run at around 6.78 inches which is plenty big enough for even the most demanding of games.

It's of course now only a matter of time before the phone is official, and we can perhaps expect more leaks before then as well. Beyond that, all eyes will be on that 13 April date for the big unveiling.