With Google I/O set to kick off on 10 May there is a lot to look forward to and a new round of phones is probably at the top of the list. Now, we might already have had our first proper look at one of them.

Google probably isn't going to make the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro available to buy this May, but if it follows the same pattern as 2022 we can likely expect it to tease the devices ahead of a release later in the year. Based on that, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the leaks started to crop up right about now.

And they might have just done exactly that.

This render leak comes courtesy of SmartPrix and @OnLeaks with a black version of the Google Pixel 8 Pro shared. If the previous reports of Shiba and Husky codenames are accurate, we're looking at the latter right here.

The most obvious difference we can see when comparing this claimed Pixel 8 Pro render with the current Pixel 7 Pro is the new, flatter display. That's good news for those who prefer something like that, but anyone who has grown to enjoy the more curvy approach is sure to be disappointed.

It's difficult to get a feel for the bezels based on what we're seeing here, but we're told to expect a display around the 6.52-inch mark which is surprisingly smaller than the 6.7-inch display of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Around the back, things have changed fairly significantly. We still have the familiar visor, but the camera cutouts are gone in favour of one, larger cutout that spans much of the visor's width. Again, that's a change that some people will love while others loathe it. We're quite keen on what we're seeing in this render, but it's something we'll need to see in real life before passing any real judgement.

Beyond that, we don't know a whole lot that you can't see in the picture here. But at least we shouldn't have to wait too long to get a better look at this thing and its smaller Pixel 8 sibling.