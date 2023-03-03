Nothing could be working on its first Bluetooth speaker and, on top of that, we might already have been given our first look at it.

While it's true that Nothing hasn't announced that it's working on a speaker, and we have heard almost nothing about there being a speaker on the horizon, this new leak is said to be a render of what the product will ultimately look like.

That render comes via 91mobiles and leaker Kuba Wojciechowski. And it isn't all that clear what we're looking at here, either. We're told that the speaker "could come with a unique design similar to the company’s other products," and this render is definitely a vibe. But what exactly are we looking at?

91mobiles explains that "the image also shows speaker cutouts, including two black ones, which could be tweeters." On top of that, the pair of white cutouts at the bottom are thought to be subwoofers. We can see what appears to be rubber feet at the base of the speaker as well, likely to stop it from moving around while you're listening.

"The device will have a boxy design with buttons for volume, power, and more on either side," we're told, but the report itself admits that technical details are still missing and we're going to need to hear more about this thing before we can pass any kind of judgement. It's early days in the leak cycle for this particular product, but if Nothing really is working on a speaker then it has a lot going on right now.

Nothing has already confirmed that it's working on a new flagship phone that will launch in the United States for the first time. It's going to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so Nothing isn't messing around when it says it'll be a flagship model.