Samsung's foldables are already pretty great but there's one thing that can always be improved - the hinge. Now, it looks increasingly likely that is exactly what we can expect from the Galaxy Fold 5.

Ces 2023 recently came to a close but it sounds like Samsung was showing off a new type of foldable hinge that allows the foldable to close in a much flatter fashion than is currently the case. In fact, one outlet managed to get a photo of the prototype hinge alongside Samsung's real-life foldable and the difference is night and day.

The photo, shared by Naver (via SamMobile), shows the prototype device closed with what appears to be zero gap between the two halves. By comparison, the Galaxy Fold beside it has a noticeable gap thanks to the way its hinge works.

Naver

The reason for the big improvement is what's thought to be a new droplet hinge design, similar to the one that has already been rumoured. In that rumour we were told that the new hinge would ensure that the screen's crease would be less severe, but the way the phone can fold flag is another notable improvement.

One byproduct of making the phone fold flat is that it instantly makes it much thinner than what we're used to, especially from Samsung using its current hinge design. The result is a much more modern look, and it's one we can hope to see when Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold 5 later this year.

However, it's important to remember that the prototype shown here isn't an actual Galaxy Fold 5 prototype, but rather a prototype built specifically to show off that new hinge. With that said, we can still get a feel for how impressive things could be when the next foldable flagship is finally announced this year.

Other rumours also claim that the Galaxy Fold 5 will have somewhere to store the S Pen when it isn't being used, while talk of a new 108-megapixel camera has also been flying around of late.