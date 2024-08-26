Key Takeaways The All-Digital Xbox Series X is discless, making it cheaper than the regular version at $450.

Its main competition is actually the PS5 Digital Edition, which is similar in price, library, and performance.

Gaming PCs are more expensive, but could be worth it for their power and versatility.

Microsoft just announced a few new versions of the Xbox Series X and Series S, looking to refresh its console lineup as it heads into the 2024 holiday season. The most meaningful of these is easily the All-Digital Series X, since it's the only one with any changes in hardware rather than cosmetics. As nice as alternate colors might be, they're not going to entice anyone who wasn't already planning on buying an Xbox.

So what makes the All-Digital model different? And is it worth buying in 2024, already four years into the life of the current Xbox generation? The answer is probably going to vary wildly, based on your circumstances.

Microsoft Xbox Series X 4K Capabilities Yes, with HDR Brand Microsoft Game support Digital and physical media Processing Power 12 TFLOPS Storage 1TB internal SSD (expandable CPU Custom Zen 2 8X Cores @ 3.8 GHz Connectivity Wi-Fi and Ethernet Bands 802/11ac dual band / 802.3 10/100/1000 Ports 1 HDMI 2.1 / 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Dimensions 301 x 151 x 151mm Weight 4.5kgs Audio Dolby Digital / DTS / Dolby TrueHD with Atmos / L-PCM up to 7.1 RAM 16GB GDDR6

What is the all-digital Xbox Series X?

And how is it different from the previous Series X?

"All-Digital" is marketing shorthand for "discless." The console drops the Blu-ray drive found in the regular Series X, meaning that it can only play games downloaded or streamed via Microsoft. Similarly, you'll have to buy, rent, or stream movies and TV shows using installed apps.

While that's an obvious a downgrade in flexibility, the advantage is price. When it launches on October 15, the console will cost $450 US -- $50 less than the regular X. That's not a huge amount, but the savings may be enough to buy a game or second controller.

Otherwise, the All-Digital is effectively identical to its predecessor. It has the exact same specs, including 1TB of internal storage and support for native 4K gameplay. It does come in "Robot White," which distinguishes it from the black used on other Series X variants.

The main threat to the Xbox Series X all-digital is the PlayStation 5

The Xbox Series X all-digital is now priced the same as the comparable PS5

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Game support PS5, PSVR 2, PS4, PSVR Processing Power 10.3 TFLOPS Storage 1TB SSD CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 8 cores Dimensions 358 × 96 × 216 mm Weight 3.2kg Audio Tempest 3D audio RAM 16GB GDDR6 Expand $449 at Amazon $449.99 at Sony

The major alternative to consider is the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5. It's priced exactly the same, and presumably what Microsoft is hoping to undermine. You can't go far wrong with either console, really -- they share similar game libraries, and there isn't a radical gap in performance. Even internal storage is now identical, since Sony recently upgraded base capacity to 1TB.

The PS5 could have the edge in a couple of areas, beginning with exclusive games. While there are Xbox exclusives worth playing, the PS5 has had a better run so far with titles like Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok. That trend seems likely to continue, although it should only influence your buying decision if there are specific games you want to play.

Because the PS5 is a more popular system, it may also be the better choice for playing online. That's in a vacuum, mind -- if most of your friends are on Xbox, that's the way to go, and many games support cross-platform multiplayer anyway. If you mostly play single-player or local multiplayer titles, the issue won't even matter that much.

Microsoft's ace in the hole may be Xbox Game Pass. The service is typically thought to have a better catalog than PlayStation Plus, and if you pay for the Ultimate tier, you get PC and cloud access as well. You can actually save money with a subscription, given that many individual games now cost between $40 and $70.

How the all-digital Series X holds up against the regular Series X

Is it worth saving $50?

Microsoft Xbox Series X Game support Digital and physical media Processing Power 12 TFLOPS Storage 1TB internal SSD (expandable CPU Custom Zen 2 8X Cores @ 3.8 GHz Dimensions 301 x 151 x 151mm Weight 4.5kgs Audio Dolby Digital / DTS / Dolby TrueHD with Atmos / L-PCM up to 7.1 RAM 16GB GDDR6 4K Capabilities Yes, with HDR Connectivity Wi-Fi and Ethernet Bands 802/11ac dual band / 802.3 10/100/1000 Ports 1 HDMI 2.1 / 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Expand $499 at Amazon $500 at Microsoft $500 at Best Buy

As mentioned, the only practical difference with the All-Digital is the absence of a Blu-ray drive, but that could potentially be important. Without a disc drive, you can't buy used games or trade anything in at stores, which is an excellent way of saving money on an expensive hobby. Relying on downloads, the best you can do is wait for publishers to put games on sale.

If you want maximum ownership control, the standard Series X is the way to go.

You're at their whim in other respects, too. Should a legal issue force a game off of Microsoft's store, that's it -- you might be able to play something if you've already bought and downloaded it, but you'll never be able to download it fresh. If you want maximum ownership control, the standard Series X is the way to go.

The same philosophy applies if you're a cinephile. While it's possible to buy, rent, or stream many movies digitally, you lose the ability to buy used or trade anything in, and it's maddeningly common for movies to switch services or vanish completely. More obscure releases may never make the transition from Blu-ray or DVD. Purists often insist on Blu-ray regardless -- not just for control, but for the absolute best picture quality.

Gaming PCs might actually be a better value for some gamers

Is it even worth getting a console at all anymore?

Gaming PCs can vary wildly in terms of features and price, but may potentially be the best way to go. You can play games from any storefront, get work done when you have to, and upgrade as often as money and form factor allow. You can achieve a starting price similar to the Series X if you're willing to buy a budget system and don't need a new monitor or TV. There's even a PC version of GamePass, though you might not need it given how cheap games can get during sales from Steam and Epic.

Comparable prices are possible because of the progress in specs since the Series X was launched. The latest Xbox platform dates back to 2020, so even cheap 2024 PCs can compete in performance without sacrificing much if any flexibility. You may need to spend more to achieve decent 4K framerates, but 1080p or 1440p could be sharp enough.

One option worth considering is a handheld PC. Better models -- like the Steam Deck OLED -- cost as much or more than a Series X, but you gain portability while retaining a console-like overlay interface. They're also simple to connect to a TV as long as you can afford an appropriate dock, HDMI cable, and wireless controller. Just don't expect native 4K output -- you'll probably be limited to 1080p for all but a few games.

Should you buy the all-digital Xbox Series X?

A lot to think about

If you've seen the current Xbox game library and you'd love to jump in for the first time, the All-Digital Series X is a great choice overall. You do lose access to physical media, but a lot of us prefer the convenience of downloads and streaming anyway, so it may not be a serious drawback in exchange for saving $50 versus the standard X.

2024 could be the last year it makes sense to buy any Series X for more than $400.

Otherwise, the decision is complicated. A PS5 may make more sense if there are exclusive games you want, or if most of your friends play online that way. A gaming PC can potentially be a Swiss Army knife, and blow away any console in terms of performance -- as long as you're willing to pay for the privilege.

2024 could be the last year it makes sense to buy any Series X for more than $400. Microsoft has already confirmed work on a next-generation Xbox, and even if it won't ship until 2026, retailers might start offering discounts in 2025 to keep inventory moving. We'll have to see -- just know that the Series X's days are numbered.