Key Takeaways Snapchat assures user privacy to an extent but is not immune to screenshots and legal subpoenas.

Hackers can access and leak Snapchat photos, posing a risk of privacy violation.

Snapchat complies with law enforcement requests, highlighting the importance of user discretion and protective settings.

Snapchat is the social media embodiment of the concept "burn after reading." By default, the Snaps sent on the platform disappear after being viewed . But, how private is Snapchat, exactly? Is Snapchat safe for sending private photos?

While Snapchat is known as a platform built with privacy in mind, the concept of modern privacy has ill-defined edges. Snapchat may be more private than other similar platforms, but the app is far from the Alcatraz of modern privacy. Adjusting different settings increases the level of privacy on Snapchat; however, the possibility of screenshots and even court-ordered subpoenas should have users thinking twice about sharing sensitive photos on the social network.

In this guide, we’ll walk through the most commonly asked questions about privacy on Snapchat, followed by key settings that help make the app more (but not completely) private.

Related How to allow or prevent someone from saving your snaps in Snapchat chats If you're in a group chat on Snapchat and don't want people to save the snaps you're sending them, this is how to stop it.

Can people see my Snapchat photos?

The short answer? Yes. But the long answer is a little bit more complicated

Close

The long answer is a bit more complicated. Under the default privacy settings, the Snaps or images sent inside Snapchat are deleted after being viewed by the recipient, while Stories are automatically deleted after 24 hours. However, Snapchat doesn’t prevent recipients from taking a screenshot. It does, however, notify you if someone has recorded your Snap, though there are some workarounds to prevent that notification from going through. Even with the strictest privacy settings, someone could then reshare that screenshot with public settings.

Snapchat doesn’t use your photos to customize the algorithm or deliver targeted advertising.

Another factor to consider is whether or not the company is capable of seeing your content. Snapchat doesn’t use your photos to customize the algorithm or deliver targeted advertising. However, if an image is reported for violating the Community Guidelines, the Snapchat team may review your content. Transcribing a voice message into a chat is, naturally, a feature that requires allowing the company to scan your content as well.

Can Snapchat photos be leaked?

Snapchat photos have leaked in the past and you're never completely safe

Snapchat photos can be leaked, and a screenshot isn’t the only way those photos may end up in more hands than intended. Besides screenshots, the image on the screen could be photographed by a camera or another smartphone.

Hackers could also potentially gain access to your Snapchat account and then download the non-public images saved there. For example, a Pennsylvania man was sentenced to prison in January 2024 after he hacked into Snapchat accounts, then downloaded and sold nude images. In 2014, nearly 100,000 images leaked after hackers gained access through a third-party app.

Can police see Snapchat photos?

Snap Inc. complies with applicable laws and if the police make a request they must comply

Snapchat can be required by law to share content with law enforcement. In a Snapchat Support article, the company says, "Snap is committed to assisting law enforcement while respecting the privacy and rights of our users. Once we have received and established the validity of a legal request for Snapchat account records, we respond in compliance with applicable law and privacy requirements."

10 Snapchat features to use for added privacy

Here's how to keep your account as secure as possible

Pocket-lint

The best way to remain safe on Snapchat — or any platform — is to never record private images in the first place. If you wouldn’t want the image to leak online, don’t snap the image in the first place.

To keep photos, messages, and location data more secure, there are a number of key things that Snapchat users can do.