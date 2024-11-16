Key Takeaways Samsung Messages was discontinued as a default app on Galaxy phones in the US, and Google Messages is now the default.

Samsung Messages layout is user-friendly and adapts to One UI; Google Messages has similar features but is less customizable.

Google Messages offers RCS integration, Gemini AI tools, and better multi-platform integration than Samsung Messages.

Until recently, Galaxy phones in the US came with Google and Samsung Messages as the two preinstalled messaging apps, and buyers could choose which one they preferred. In July 2024, it was announced that Samsung Messages would no longer be preloaded on the latest Galaxy phones, and Google Messages has taken over as the default app.

Samsung Messages still has some handy features and could be worth using for some users despite its demise. In this article, I'll pit Samsung Messages against Google Messages to see what it offers, and hopefully help you decide which is the better choice for Galaxy users.

Google Messages Google Messages is a messaging app for Android phones that includes the latest RCS features like group chats, and end-to-end encryption. See at Google Play Store

Samsung Messages Samsung Messages is the default messaging app on Galaxy phones outside the US and offers excellent integration with other One UI apps like Notes and Calendar. See at Samsung

User Interface

Functional minimalist and user-friendly practicality

Samsung Messages displays the Conversations and Contacts tabs at the bottom for easy access. The message list takes up half the screen, so it's easily accessible with one hand. Above the message list are the categories like work messages and bills I've created to organize my messages. Just above the categories are the Search and Settings options in the top right corner.

I like Samsung Messages' user-friendly layout and find it easy to navigate. I also appreciate that it adapts to my theme to blend in with the rest of the One UI interface and applies my phone's dark mode for comfortable nighttime access. Customize Chat Rooms is another nifty feature that adds bright colors or images as backgrounds to each chat that helps distinguish them from each other. I can make my life easier by pinning up to 20 chats from frequently used contacts to the top of the page so they are easily accessible without needing to scroll down the list.

Google Messages uses the company's all-white background and minimalist esthetics of its Chrome browser. I can change the chat background with various preset options, but there's no way to use images from my image gallery instead. The message list takes up half the screen and has small icons to start a new conversation and access the Gemini AI tool, which I'll touch on later. Like Samsung Messages, the top right corner is home to the search function and settings icons.

Diving into the settings gives me options to customize the RCS chats, notification settings, swipe actions, and more. The app implements the phone's light and dark mode system settings by default and includes options to set them independently if you prefer. But then again, Google Messages also has a pinning feature to organize my chats and supports up to ten conversations.

App features

Unique features to stand out

Samsung Messages has a spam filter that can block certain numbers or messages from your phone. It also has a recycle bin that stores deleted messages for 30 days, so you can retrieve them later. The Delete Old Messages feature is helpful because it automatically deletes the oldest messages when your inbox reaches 1,000 texts, 100 multimedia messages, or 5,000 chats.

Samsung Messages has a spam filter that can block certain numbers or messages from your phone.

Samsung Messages can translate chats, improve writing style, and correct grammar and spelling errors. The app's feature to remove the location from shared images might seem simple, but it can contribute to a much safer environment and is totally worth activating.

Google Messages also has a built-in spam detector that automatically filters junk messages when they reach your inbox. It offers the same editing tools as Samsung Messages and goes a step further with Google Gemini integration. Gemini is a game changer for messaging apps because you can ask it for advice or ask it to plan and list items required for events. The chatbot can also assist you in finding the perfect tone for business or informal chats and automatically generate replays of received messages.

Multi-platform integration

Connecting to your laptop and other devices

Samsung Messages is a standalone app that doesn't require an account. However, it still requires a Microsoft account if I want to use it on my PC via the Link to Windows app. Once connected, I can send and receive messages as usual on my laptop without needing my phone.

Alternatively, I can use Samsung DeX on my laptop and access Samsung Messages. Samsung Messages via DeX retains my settings, like the pinned contacts and categories, and functions exactly as it would on my phone.

Google messages is also accessible via Samsung DeX but it requires a Windows account to work through the Link to Windows app. Being part of the Google ecosystem has its benefits, and it's accessible as a standalone app through most browsers with the Device Pairing feature.

RCS features

The new communication protocol for messaging apps

The RCS (Rich Communications Services) protocol is the new messaging app standard with many benefits. It improves security with end-to-end encryption and offers features like group chats, read receipts, and typing indicators to make messaging easier. RCS also lets users send GIFs, videos, and multimedia messages over the internet instead of through the carrier network.

One reason Samsung Messages was discontinued as the default messaging app on Galaxy phones in the US is its sluggish RCS rollout. The company attempted to join the RCS bandwagon but had mixed results because many carriers didn't support Samsung Messages, which only works on Galaxy phones.

On the other hand, Google Messages includes RCS and works on Pixel, Galaxy, and all other Android phones. It's been adopted by most carriers and offers numerous benefits over standard SMS and MMS messaging. RCS has also been adopted by Apple with the iOS 18 update for true cross-platform connectivity, negating the need for third-party apps like WhatsApp or Telegram.

Messaging Experience

Typing, attachments, and emojis

I like Samsung Messages' layout more because I can easily reach the Conversations and Contacts tabs at the bottom, as well as pinned messages and categories with one hand. The typing experience is excellent, with responsive keys and a logical layout that makes it easy to add emojis and other bits of media. Samsung Messages integrates well with other Galaxy apps, like Samsung Notes and Calendar, so I can easily share events and lists with my contacts.

It's hard to beat Samsung Messages' practicality and user-friendliness, but it feels like a step behind the competition because of the lack of RCS. Most of us are now accustomed to modern features like group chats, video calls, and end-to-end encryption and aren't willing to sacrifice them for a marginally better user experience.

Google Messages' spartan layout is just as intuitive and has fewer tabs and buttons cluttering the interface. The Search and Settings icons on the top are a bit of a stretch for me to reach with my stubby fingers, but it's something I can live with.

My typing experience is identical to Samsung Messages, because I used the Samsung keyboard for both apps. However, I appreciate how easy it is to attach files and that it automatically opens the camera app for quick photo sharing.

Google Message comes into its own when factoring in the RCS features, which adds more features like group chats and shareable GIFs that Samsung Messages can't match. Google Gemini integration is another plus and adds another dimension to the experience because I have an AI-powered chatbot to advise and help me organize my life.

Samsung messages vs Google messages: Which should you use?

Pros and cons of each

Each app offers something different, though Samsung Messages has a better layout, and I like that it offers categories to sort my messages. It also integrates better with other Galaxy apps, and can access the Calendar and Notes apps, and implement colorful themes.

Google Apps takes a simpler approach to its layout but excels at functionality. I like its smooth interface and can't do without the modern RCS and AI features, which put it ahead of Samsung Messages.

Samsung Messages has its fans, but Galaxy phones are transitioning to Google Messages because it's the better app and the one to use if you want the best security and latest tech. And without the promise of bug fixes and new software updates for Galaxy Messages, it's likely going to be left in the virtual dust and lost in the sea of forgotten software.

