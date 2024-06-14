Key Takeaways Lossless audio is worth it if you use wired headphones, since Bluetooth doesn't support lossless audio yet.

The differences between lossy and lossless music are subtle, not everyone may notice.

Don't spend extra money for lossless if you're on a tight budget, consider other factors before switching.

Lossless is a word that has been coming up a lot more in conversations about music, especially streaming. For the longest time, it was only really spoken about in audiophile circles, but now the layperson is more interested in higher quality audio. This is especially the case since Spotify has continually delayed its own lossless audio option while practically every other streaming service has had it for a while.

To get you up to speed, "lossless" refers to a kind of audio compression. Lossless compression keeps the original detail of the audio recording that you would otherwise lose with lossy compression. CD-quality audio is a really common bitrate for lossless audio, which is 1411kbps, or 16-bit/44.1kHz. As the name suggests, this is the audio quality you'd get on a CD. Some streaming services have higher bitrates available as well. Lossless audio files will have a wider range of audible sounds due to a lower noise floor and the amount of detail preserved in the recording, and you might hear less static, especially if you normally notice static when you listen to music. These are really subtle differences, so you might not immediately notice them, but an attuned ear can catch on to them.

So, if you get the gist of what lossless means and what it entails, you might still be wondering if it's actually worth it for you. The short answer? It depends.

It's a lot more complicated than just a yes or no answer. Everyone has different needs and wants, and not everyone is going to get the same thing out of lossless music. So considering your own circumstances, and also whether or not you truly care about it, is important if you're thinking about switching to a new streaming service with a lossless option, or if you want to go buy a bunch of CDs.

You need to use wired headphones

Bluetooth just won't support your lossless audio, so wired connectivity is a must

Firstly, lossless audio is worth the hype as long as you have the ability to actually listen to it. If you only use Bluetooth headphones, you won't get anything out of lossless file types because Bluetooth can't support the bandwidth of lossless audio files. The vast majority of Bluetooth earbuds and headphones will only support the SBC and maybe AAC codecs, which have very low transfer rates in the first place, but even if you're using a codec with a higher transfer rate like aptX, aptX HD, or LDAC, you're not going to be getting the full lossless experience. If you're willing to listen to music with wired earbuds or headphones, or a wired speaker setup, then you might get something out of lossless music.

But if you don't necessarily have the budget to get new headphones or earbuds, this might not really be a feasible option. There are nice, cheap pairs of wired earbuds out there, but if you can't justify the extra cost, you're truly not missing out on a ton. Lossless music isn't some fantastical, magical thing that you should drop a ton of money for. All it does is include extra detail your music wouldn't have in a lossy format, but it's ultimately not that important.

You might not even notice a difference

The differences between lossy and lossless are pretty subtle

Another factor worthy of consideration is whether or not you'll be able to actually hear the difference. It takes an attuned ear, and while you can train yourself to hear the nuances that lossless music has as compared to lossy files, some people just might not get it. It takes understanding what to listen for, getting a feel for what a lower noise floor actually sounds like in practice, for example. If you listen to the same track, one MP3 and one FLAC, if you can't hear the difference and don't want to bother continuing to try, lossless audio might not be for you. If you don't really care much about the subtle differences, it's probably not worth getting a new streaming subscription or buying a CD.

If you want to figure it out before spending more money for a different streaming service, you can always buy a single track in a lossless format from Apple Music, Qobuz, or any other online music store that has CD-quality or higher tracks. Listen to that track, listen to it in a lossy format like an MP3 elsewhere, and then go back to the lossless one. If you can't even begin to notice the difference between the two, it will probably take a lot of practice to get there, and ultimately it's not really worth that much effort if you're perfectly happy with your music already.

Don't drop a ton of money for lossless

If you have a tight budget, a more expensive streaming service isn't going to make your life better

Your own budget is also important to consider. If you're currently using Spotify's free tier and you don't have much extra money to spend, switching to Tidal for its lossless music options is absolutely not going to be worth it. The extra enjoyment you might get out of lossless audio is not at all worth the price jump there. But if you were already considering leaving Spotify for another service with lossless audio, and you have the money for it, it might be a worthwhile switch.

Besides, there's more than just one reason anyone would want to cancel their Spotify subscription, from the fact that it's raising subscription prices still without lossless audio confirmed, the strange focus the company has had on AI, or any of the other controversies accumulated through the years. Regardless, before making any rash decisions, really weigh the pros and cons of making the switch. Don't make that decision for lossless alone, but instead make an informed decision based on a multitude of factors.