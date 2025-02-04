Summary Google Fi's main advantages are scalable and international data options, the latter at no extra cost.

You might also like its included hotspot, tablet, and smartwatch sharing.

It's not the best if you have an iPhone though, or if you live somewhere without solid T-Mobile coverage.

Like Google Fiber, Google Fi doesn't get as much publicity as it used to, but it's still very much an ongoing concern. I'd even say it should automatically be one of the carrier choices you price shop in the US, no matter if you own a Pixel , an iPhone , or some other device. Phones can be expensive enough without service, so the savings Fi promises shouldn't be ignored.

Is it worth signing up for Google Fi in 2025, however? It's potentially attractive, I'd argue, but mostly for a niche audience. Some changes might be in order if Google wants Fi to out-do other providers in the same price bracket.

What are Google Fi's advantages?

Flexibility and travel, mainly

Google Fi first gained attention for its scalable data pricing, and that remains a selling point for some people. If you choose Fi's Flexible plan, you can pay as little as $20 (for one line) if you only care about unlimited calling and texting -- i.e. no data without Wi-Fi. That includes access in Canada and Mexico, which is noteworthy given that some US carriers still require you to pay fees for that.

Realistically, you'll want some included 4G/5G data, and spending another $20 on Flexible gets you 10GB. It's not a huge amount, but unlike most carriers, you can use your data around the world -- Google lists some 200 regions. You also get hotspot tethering, tablet use, and smartwatch use included by default, although that smartwatch support is restricted to Pixel Watches and Galaxy Watches. There's an optional VPN (virtual private network), but that may be of limited value -- it's only available in some countries, and not all your data is funneled through it.

If you need more than 10GB, Fi's $65 Unlimited Plus plan offers that same global coverage without data caps, plus 100GB of Google One storage, and six months of YouTube Premium. In fact, it's hard to imagine Flexible being better unless you know you'll use less than 20GB -- that comes out to $60, just $5 less than Unlimited Plus.

Related Magnetic wireless charging is finally coming to Android It's been a long time coming, but you could finally catch Android charging up with Apple.

What are Google Fi's drawbacks?

Network coverage and weak US-focused options

Google Fi is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) without its own towers. Whenever you use Fi, you're actually connecting through T-Mobile, roaming partners, or, in some cases, Wi-Fi. I've actually had great experiences with T-Mobile in Austin -- but if it doesn't have ample coverage in your own hometown, it's automatically better to choose something besides Fi, perks notwithstanding.

Speaking of which, Fi has little to offer if you're not interested in international calling, texts, or data. You'll be funneled into the carrier's Flexible or Simply Unlimited plans, which don't compete that well if you only intend to use them in North America. Simply Unlimited is actually a little crippled -- data slows after the 35GB mark, and the only other perks are 5GB of hotspot data, plus automatic plan sharing with Pixel Watches and Galaxy Watches. For the same $50, you could get 50GB of full-speed 5G data from T-Mobile, and unlimited (if super slow) 3G hotspot use.

Fi may also be complicated for iPhone owners. To use Apple's iMessage over the service, Google explains that you need to update an iPhone's MMS settings to keep texting with Android phones, and you may even have to repeat the procedure after subsequent iOS updates. Additionally, Fi doesn't cover cellular-equipped Apple Watches -- or any other cellular wearable that isn't a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch.

If you're used to bundled services, Fi's pairings are weak or non-existent. The only meaningful ones come with Unlimited Plus. That gets you 100GB of Google One data, which is typically only $2 per month anyway. YouTube Premium would be a major selling point if it wasn't limited to six months -- that's just long enough to make you mad when the ads flood back in. You don't even get access to Gemini or YouTube Music Premium , which seem like obvious perks for a Google-branded plan, given that rivals are offering discounts on things like Apple Music.

Related 5 reasons I bought the Apple Watch Ultra 2 instead of the Series 10 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 may not be the latest and greatest, but it still beats the Series 10 in key areas.

Should you get Google Fi in 2025?

A big fat maybe

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this. It makes the most sense if you travel to other countries regularly, or if you own a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch. You'll be fully covered at a reasonable price, whereas carriers like AT&T still somehow charge extra for smartwatch use, and make you pay exorbitant daily rates for overseas data. With Google Fi, you can potentially skip buying travel SIMs on vacations and business trips.

Google Fi makes the most sense if you travel to other countries regularly or if you own a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch.

You might also enjoy the hotspot and tablet data provided with Fi's Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans. Those things can be pricey add-ons with other carriers, in which case Fi might make remote work more financially viable. I'd put them higher on the priority list if Wi-Fi hotspots weren't widespread in 2025. Most people don't need their iPad or laptop to stay online 24/7, after all.

You should probably avoid Fi if you're an iPhone user, but definitely skip it if you live somewhere without solid T-Mobile coverage. Even within T-Mobile's network map, your experience may vary -- I'd suggest taking Google up on its seven-day free trial before committing to a subscription.