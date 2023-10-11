iRobot iRobot Roomba j6+ $610 $800 Save $190 Getting the iRobot Roomba j6+ on Prime Day is a fantastic idea because you'll end up saving money and time, the perfect combination. The j6+ is $190 off right now, and we don't know if the deal will survive the day. $610 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on its second and last day, and we're still finding some amazing deals to share with you. This Roomba is available for its best price ever, and we think you should definitely check it out if you've been eyeing a helper for your cleaning routine. Also interesting to see is that this isn't a Prime-exclusive deal, so you won't need a subscription to access the discount. Truthfully, however, it wouldn't hurt to have one because there are so many cool deals available during October Prime Days.

Why you should get the Roomba j6+ on Prime Day

When you work from home there's always the pressure to do some chores too since you're home. Of course, that's never easy because you start with putting things away and end up two hours later looking around wondering "what just happened?" after vacuuming, mopping, putting in a round of laundry, running the dishwasher, and so on. Having a robovac to send off to clean the floors will make you feel like you did something even on the busiest of days.

Since Prime Day is taking place right now, there's no better time to invest in a cleaning companion like the iRobot Roomba j6+, now available for 24 per cent off.

The Roomba j6+ goes above and beyond in its pet-friendly features because you can rely on it to avoid any... surprises... your pet may leave for you. It will also recognize and avoid cords, which is something I know for sure most puppies don't do. Don't ask me how many cords my 5-month-old dog chewed up in two unsupervised minutes.

The robovac can adapt to different floor types, adjusting the suction power accordingly. Plus, it empties its bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris, so you won't even have to touch the dirt too often.

The Roomba j6+ is also compatible with Google Home and Alexa enabled devices, and its advanced mapping feature lets you clean a specific mess right when it happens with just the sound of your voice. And with iRobot OS, you can even set it to automatically start cleaning when you leave the house and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean and never the cleaning.

Overall, the iRobot Roomba j6+ is a time and sanity saving hack for any pet owner or busy household. Thanks to its thoughtful and innovative features, it promises to leave your floors cleaner than ever before while giving you more time to focus on the things that matter most to you.