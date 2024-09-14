Key Takeaways The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential offers neat, organized cleaning rows and 18x more suction power than previous budget models.

Setup is easy and the app connectivity allows for scheduling, geofencing, and voice assistant control.

The Combo Essential is a solid option under $300, with good hardwood performance but needing regular maintenance for optimal use.

The earliest robot vacuums cleaned until they hit a wall, turned and started zooming in the opposite direction. But, as the technology advanced, the bots gained "sight" and the ability to clean in an organized pattern . That capability is finally trickling down to the budget-priced options with the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential .

At $275, the Combo Essential is one of the brand's more affordable cleaning bots. But, not only does the new budget bot clean in neat orderly rows, but it also boasts 18x more suction than the company's earlier affordable models. The Roomba Combo Essential both vacuums and mops, while the app connectivity powers features like the option to create a cleaning schedule, the ability to automatically start cleaning whenever you leave the house, and the option to work with voice assistants like Alexa , Siri , and Google .

But, the Combo Essential is still a budget-friendly model -- so just how clean can floors get for $275? I tested out iRobot's latest affordable combo bot to find out.

iRobot Roomba Combo Essential $163 $275 Save $112 The Roomba Combo Essential cleans better than other budget bots, thanks to its patterned clean and decent suction power. The bot does really well with hard floors and gets the surface debris from carpets. But, the $275 bot is more hands-on than other models, requiring interference when it gets stuck (which it does often) and manually emptying the dust bin. While the Combo Essential got my floors clean, it didn't save as much time as bots with more features like obstacle detection. Pros Powerful suction

Organized pattern cleans the whole room

Easy, intuitive set up

Affordable Cons Gets stuck often

Lacks obstacle detection

Mop doesn't auto lift for carpets

Mop is hand wash only $274.99 at iRobot $163 at Amazon

Specs, price and availability

The Roomba Combo Essential launched in April of 2024 for a list price of $275. A vacuum-only Roomba Essential also launched at the same time for $250, with similar suction power but no built-in mop. The Essential offers 18x more suction power than iRobot's earlier budget options and also cleans in neat orderly rows, a feature hard to find among less expensive models. The app is iOS and Android compatible, while it also works with Alexa, Siri and Google voice assistants.

iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Dimensions 12.99 (L) x 12.99 (W) x 3.15 (H Battery Life 120 minutes Brand iRobot Weight 6.17 lbs Compatible Devices iOS, Android, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant Cleaning Modes Low, medium, high for both suction and liquid levels Tangle Detection No Battery Li-ion rated up to 120 minutes Mop Yes Brushes Main v-shaped brush and rotating side arm Expand

What I like about the Roomba Combo Essential

The Essential offers impressive suction for the price

Setting up the Roomba Combo Essential was painless. Straight out of the box, I only needed to pop in the edge brush and mop, then place it on the charger. A QR code on the box leads you to the iRobot app, where connecting to Wi-Fi, creating an account, and walking through the rest of the set-up process was similarly simple. The app is straightforward and includes features like scheduling, geofencing to automatically clean when you leave home, and tools for monitoring when it's time to clean the filter or replace the mop pad.

While most budget bots randomly bounce off furniture, the Roomba Combo Essential cleans in rows neat enough to please even the most Type A personalities.

While most budget bots randomly bounce off furniture, the Roomba Combo Essential cleans in rows neat enough to please even the most Type A personalities. Occasionally, the lines will be more diagonal after bumping off some furniture, but the bot starts by finding a wall or other obstacle, which usually helps set it up for success. While the app doesn't have mapping to send the bot to a specific room or resume cleaning after recharging, it managed to get most of my living room clean in one charge, leaving behind satisfactory rows. The privacy conscious will also appreciate that it uses an infrared sensor to navigate and won’t be taking photos of your house as there's no built-in camera.

With 18x more suction power than iRobot's previous budget bot, the Combo Essential did a surprisingly decent job at picking up dirt and dog hair from hardwood. The arm that extends outside the bot managed to grab the clumps of hair accumulating at the edges of furniture. It also did well picking up food crumbs and dirt. The built-in mop is more of a quick swipe. It doesn't vibrate or spin, so it won't get the stuck-on stains, but it does wipe up looser dirt and leave the floors with a bit of shine.

On the carpet, the Roomba Combo Essential was a bit less impressive, but offered a quick clean-up of some of the surface dirt and pet hair. When I tasked it with cleaning around the litter box, for example, it only managed to get maybe half of the scattered clay pieces. As I expected for a cleaning robot under $300, it didn't get the deeply embedded hair that a stick vacuum will grab, but the Combo vacuumed much of the visible surface debris to go longer between manual chores.

The Combo Essential also has a spot-clean tool. Press this button, and the Roomba will make a few concentric circles to clean a small area. This is helpful for cleaning up a quick mess, but like the regular cleaning mode, didn’t get stuck on food like spilled jelly.

The budget bot doesn't have the hands-off features of pricier Roombas.

Understandably, the budget bot doesn't have the hands-off features of pricier Roombas. You have to empty the dust bin, refill the mop tank, and wash the mop pad yourself. Thankfully, it's not a terrible process. The dustbin easily pops off the back. There's a door that opens to dump the contents in the trash and even a built-in brush to use for freeing any debris from the filter. The water reservoir is on the same part as the dust bin, so there's no second piece to pull apart. You can just pop the tab after emptying the dust bin and refill the tank with water. The mop pad pops off easily. However, Roomba recommends washing the pad by hand rather than in the laundry and suggests replacing it every 30 washes.

Two mop pads are included in the box.

What I didn't like about the Roomba Combo Essential

The bot needs frequent rescuing