Summary TikTok is back online, but it's still not available for users to download from the App Store or Google Play Store.

There are listings on eBay for phones with TikTok on them going for as high as $50,000.

Apple and Google both likely have concerns about legal liability for hosting the app for download.

TikTok's service in the US has been restored after it was briefly shut down on Sunday. However, the app is still unavailable for download from the App Store or Google Play Store. This means if you uninstalled TikTok or just never downloaded it before, you're still unable to access it. This has led to an influx of people trying to sell their phones with TikTok installed on it for some crazy prices.

The most outrageously priced listing I could find is from an eBay seller who is selling an iPhone 14 Pro Max with TikTok installed on it for $50,000. Yes, you read that correctly: $50,000. If you don't have that much to throw around, don't worry; cheaper options exist. You can get an iPhone 14 Pro Max with TikTok and Capcut installed, with the bidding starting on eBay at $6,500.

It's doubtful anyone will buy these (I hope), but it's hilarious to see people trying to sell a phone with TikTok on it for the price equivalent to a car or a down payment on a house. Additionally, there are potential security concerns when it comes to buying a second-hand device that hasn't been wiped properly either.

Fun fact: you can access TikTok from the web still -- negating the need for burning money if you don't have the app.

Why is TikTok not available for download?

Apple and Google have concerns over legal liability

On January 20, President Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the US TikTok ban by 75 days. The delay in enforcement of the ban means TikTok could restore its services. However, it still can't be downloaded or updated from the App Store and Google Play Store, likely due to concerns over legal liability for hosting the app.

The US law banning TikTok says US app stores could face fines of $5,000 for each user who accesses the app. Since TikTok has over 170 million users in the US, that's probably enough to cause extreme concern for both Apple and Google.

"Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates." Apple said on a support page post. "Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries -- including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others -- will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025."

When you go to find TikTok on the Play Store, a message from Google reads, "Downloads for this app are paused due to current U.S. legal requirements." It's likely Apple and Google are waiting for official assurances from the Trump administration that they won't be penalized before they make the app available for download again. Whether that will happen remains unclear. The future of TikTok in the US is still uncertain, as the app has 75 days to find a buyer for its US operations or face another shutdown.

