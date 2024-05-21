Key Takeaways The iPhone SE 4 is likely launching in spring 2025, matching current model price, staying under $500.

iPhone SE 4 design to include Face ID, 6.1-inch OLED screen, Action button, and USB-C.

Specs may include A17 or A18 processor, 48MP camera, Apple-designed 5G modem, and increased storage up to 128GB.

While there's often a lot of excitement about Apple's next flagship iPhones -- this year, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro -- those are frequently unaffordable for a lot of people. And even when price isn't an issue, there are many shoppers who don't need the best possible specs. Along those lines, Apple is finally preparing a fourth-generation iPhone SE. Here's what we know about the product so far, including its release date, expected price, and key design features.

Related Best iPhone: Expert tested and reviewed We break down Apple's current iPhone lineup, detailing the the best phone at every price for photography, demanding apps, and other tasks.

Soon but not that

Likely spring 2025 launch

Price matching or slightly higher than $429

The latest release date rumors, courtesy of The Information, indicate that the SE 4 will ship in spring 2025. That would be consistent with the spring windows chosen for every previous SE, distancing them from the launches of flagship iPhones. Specifically, we're expecting Apple to announce the device in March or April, probably via a press release rather than a live event unless the company has other products it wants to debut at the same time.

As for pricing, that remains uncertain, but a Revegnus leak on X -- now deleted -- claimed that the SE 4 will match the current model's $429 US, or at most slot in about 10% higher. Apple is supposedly invested in keeping the phone under $500, which makes sense given that the iPhone 14 will likely slip to $599 or less this fall.

Design

A fresh look, finally

Face ID

No home button

6.1-inch OLED screen

Action button

USB-C

This is the biggest news with the iPhone SE 4. Even the SE 3 is modeled after 2017's iPhone 8, making it look and feel antiquated, mostly due to a 4.7-inch LCD with thick bezels and a home button. It's also the only iPhone that still uses Touch ID instead of Face ID.

The SE 4 will likely mark the death of Apple displays under 6 inches, at least outside of refurbished units.

According to The Information, the SE 4 is being modeled after the iPhone 14, meaning it will finally adopt Face ID and an all-touchscreen front interface. It may still have a notch instead of a Dynamic Island, but buyers should at least get a 6.1-inch OLED display, offering not just extra screen space but far improved colors, contrast, and brightness.

Related Apple iPhone 14 review: Playing it safe The standard Apple iPhone 14 may have been overshadowed by the iPhone 14 Pro this time, but does that mean it's redundant? Here is our review.

That size could be controversial. While 6-inch phones are now commonplace in the smartphone world, some people prefer smaller dimensions, since they're easier to use with one hand. The SE 4 will likely mark the death of Apple displays under 6 inches, at least outside of refurbished units.

Another rumored possibility is an Action button. That first debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra, then made its way to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It's also expected to come to the IPhone 16 lineup, so it's perhaps not that surprising that Apple wants to keep control options consistent.

Something guaranteed is a switch from Lightning to USB-C, as with the iPhone 15. Apple has no choice -- it has to make the leap if it wants to comply with European Union regulations. We're not sure what speed Apple intends to use, but to keep costs down it might use the slow USB 2.0-level connector found in the standard iPhone 15.

Specs

A blazing fast processor

A17 or A18 processor

48-megapixel main camera

Possible Apple-designed 5G modem

More storage

The core attraction of the SE line has always been the chance to get one of Apple's latest processors without paying for a lot of frills. With the SE 4, however, there are two possibilities. It could get an A17 chip, currently found in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. But if all models of the iPhone 16 are getting the A18, as one rumor suggests, the SE 4 might have to follow suit. Apple is believed to be making a major push into generative AI with iOS 18, and it may be that the A17 won't deliver every AI feature to Apple's standards. We'll have to wait and see.

Sources for MacRumors have said that the SE 4 could get a 48-megapixel main camera, a huge leap over the 12-megapixel one in the SE 3. Apple may also be using the SE 4 as a testbed for an internally-designed 5G modem, codenamed "Sinope." Over the years the company has been bringing more and more chip design in-house, looking to both cut costs and deliver hyper-optimized technology.

Related iOS 18 rumors: Which new iPhone features to look out for at WWDC on June 10 Our first glimpse of iOS 18 is getting closer as WWDC approaches. Here's what we have heard so far about the iPhone's next operating system.

A safe bet is that Apple will increase default storage to 128GB. The 64GB in the entry-level SE 3 is increasingly unsustainable, given the growing size of apps and iOS -- never mind adding 48-megapixel photos into the mix. The real question is whether there will be storage options over 256GB, although we wouldn't put money on a 1TB model.

What else do we know about the iPhone SE 4?

More to come

Little to nothing, unfortunately. There was a rumor that the SE 4 might use a different camera bump than either the SE 3 or the iPhone 14, but Apple was allegedly undecided at the time, and we haven't seen any image leaks. In any event, expect the phone to stick to a single rear camera.

There's a lot more to learn, such as available RAM, color options, and wireless technologies. We'll update this hub as new information rolls in.