Summary A video has leaked showing off the potential design of the iPhone SE 4.

It's unclear whether the phone will have a notch or Dynamic Island.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have an A18 processor and support Apple Intelligence.

Apple's long-rumored iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch this spring, and there have been plenty of leaks and rumors about the budget device. Now, a newly leaked video shows us what could be our best look at the phone yet.

Known tipster Majin Bu recently posted a video on X of what could be the iPhone SE 4 in all its glory, with a single-lens rear camera and a notch design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. The phone's color in the video is white, but Apple will likely release the iPhone SE 4 in multiple colors as it did for the previous iPhone SE. You can check out the video below.

Related When will Apple release the new iPhone SE? The new iPhone SE is expected to be released soon and could get a name change.

Dynamic Island or a Notch?

There are contrary rumors about the iPhone SE 4's design

The leaked video on X shows off the iPhone SE 4 with a notch design. However, recent reports have suggested it could feature Apple's Dynamic Island, similar to the iPhone 16. A reputable leaker, Evan Blass, recently posted a visual asset of the iPhone SE 4 with Dynamic Island. He has now posted on X saying, "It would seem I owe you folks a refund." This could be an admission that this leaked video of the iPhone SE 4 is the real deal.

Even without Dynamic Island, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a great phone.

Apple reportedly was testing a version of the phone with Dynamic Island but chose to go with the notch design instead. As much as I want to see Dynamic Island on the new iPhone SE, I understand why Apple may have chosen the notch design for its latest budget phone. If the iPhone SE has a notch, it will better differentiate the device from the iPhone 16 and keep Dynamic Island as a flagship feature.

Even without Dynamic Island, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a great phone. If the rumors about its specifications are accurate, it could sport an A18 processor and 8GB of RAM, enough to power and support Apple Intelligence. The biggest department the iPhone SE 4 could lack in is cameras, as it's rumored only to be equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a front selfie shooter. Price-wise, the phone is likely to cost under $500, making it an attractive choice for consumers on a budget wanting an iPhone with the latest software features.