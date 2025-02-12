Summary New leak reveals possible in-hand images of the new iPhone SE, which is expected to be announced very soon.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the announcement of the phone is "imminent" and expected by next week.

The new iPhone SE is widely reported to be dropping the home button finally and resemble the iPhone 14's design. The device will likely support Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone SE 4 might be Apple's most anticipated mid-range phone ever. Recently, it was reported that the device could be announced this week, but it seems Apple may have other plans. But don't worry -- thanks to this new leak, you might not have to wait any longer to see it.

Known leaker Majin Bu recently posted on X what appear to be in-hand images of the new iPhone SE. Based on the leaks that the phone's design resembles the iPhone 14 and has a single 48-megapixel rear camera, there is a good chance this is the real deal, and it looks stunning. You can check out the original post below.

The new iPhone SE is set to be announced any day

Report suggests a reveal as early as next week

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple would unveil the new iPhone SE "as early as next week." Gurman has an amazing track record for Apple news, and it doesn't seem he was entirely off about when Apple plans to announce the device. In a recent post on X, Gurman revised his last post by saying the mid-range handset's announcement is "imminent" and that Apple "should announce it by next week."

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a significant upgrade from the third-generation iPhone SE released in 2022. The new phone is expected to ditch the home button and embrace the notch design, which means it should finally support Face ID. The phone is also rumored to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset, which supports Apple Intelligence .

The new iPhone SE isn't the only new release on Apple's radar. The Cupertino-based company recently announced the Powerbeats Pro 2 , and according to Mark Gurman, Apple is holding multiple product briefings this week -- with one potentially about the Apple Vision Pro. He adds that the M4 MacBook Air is expected "within weeks."