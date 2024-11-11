Key Takeaways LG Innotek is reportedly going to start mass production of camera modules for iPhone SE 4 in December.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have a 48-megapixel rear camera, a significant upgrade from the current model.

Expected design changes for the iPhone SE 4 include a modern look borrowed from the iPhone, an OLED screen, and Face ID instead of Touch ID.

The iPhone SE is Apple's budget iPhone. The last time it was updated was all the way back in March 2022, already over two and a half years ago. For months, rumors have been swirling about the new iPhone SE 4 and it seems the device is getting closer and closer to being released.

According to the South Korean site AjuNews (via Jukanlosreve on X and TechRadar), LG Innotek will start mass production of the camera modules for the iPhone SE 4 starting in December. AjuNews reports that typically LG Innotek starts mass production of its camera modules about three months before the launch of the smartphone its meant for.

This would line up with others reports going around, particularly from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said in his newsletter last month that the iPhone SE 4 is likely to come in the first half of 2025. Past iPhone SEs have launched in March or April. The iPhone SE 4 could have a single lens 48-megapixel rear camera, an upgrade from the 12-megapixel camera on the current iPhone SE 3.

What to expect from the iPhone SE 4

The phone is expected to be a game changer for the mid-range phone market

The current iPhone SE 3 is ancient. Launched in March 2022, it's based on the iPhone 8 design, and is the only iPhone still available that features a home button and uses Touch ID.

According to rumors and leaks, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be based on the design of the iPhone 14, giving it a much more modern and sleek look. And yes, that means the home button will finally be retired from the iPhone lineup. It's also said to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a big upgrade from its current 4.7-inch LCD screen. Face ID is expected to be on the device also, replacing Touch ID. The iPhone SE 4 is also rumored to support Apple Intelligence thanks to an expected chipset upgrade.

The main selling point about the iPhone SE is its affordable price. Apple is reportedly trying to keep the price of the phone under $500, which would keep the phone accessible to consumers on a budget. Personally, I can't wait for the new iPhone SE 4. I think it will be a huge game changer in the mid-range phone market, if the leaks and rumors about it are true.