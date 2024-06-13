Key Takeaways macOS Sequoia enhances iPhone-MacBook connections with Continuity

At Apple's WWDC 2024, the tech giant unveiled a plethora of new features for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. The sheer number of new features makes it challenging to stay updated with all the advancements across Apple's product range.

One new addition to macOS Sequoia that could be a game changer for those who have a MacBook and an iPhone is a deeper connection between the two devices using a feature called Continuity. But how exactly does it work?

Seeing what’s on the device is just the start

Apple

While the intricacies of the iPhone mirroring feature in Sequoia are yet to be fully revealed, Apple has hinted at its potential. When a Sequoia-equipped MacBook is linked to an iPhone, it's not just about access. The focus is on seamless integration that makes it feel like you're operating your phone from your desktop.

If you’ve loaded a custom wallpaper onto the phone, the device and all of your icons appear just as they do on your iPhone's Home Screen. Users can then swipe between pages if their applications are divided that way on their iPhone. Once you've found the application you're looking for, you'll be able to open it and use it as just as you would on a mobile device.

In addition, the keyboard and trackpad/mouse on the MacBook will be able to operate on the iPhone as though they are attached to the device. If the opened application offers sound, like with a game or music streaming app, that sound also comes through the MacBook's speakers.

It’s important to note that all of this can be done without the iPhone being near the MacBook, and it certainly doesn’t need to be in your hands. Users will also be able to use their MacBook as a second screen with the iPhone, making it easy to drag and drop between the two devices. The iPhone can stay locked during the process, allowing for an extra level of security if you're trying to avoid prying eyes.

If you have your iPhone set to Standby mode, accessing it using Continuity in Sequoia will allow the device to stay in that mode. Those who use Standby can often attest to this allowing for useful information to continue to be displayed on the phone’s screen while working on the desktop device.

When Continuity is engaged, any notifications that come through the iPhone will also show up on the MacBook and can be responded to just like you would from your iPhone. This could be useful when there’s a need to type something, and you’re not interested in worrying about fat-fingering your way through the phone’s keyboard.

Photo and video editing is about to get easier

Drap and drop, edit, then drag and drop

Apple

A situation where this new and improved version of Continuity could be very useful is when pairing it with photo or video editing. For example, if you shoot a few scenes on your iPhone, you can instantly grab them on your desktop, run them through a video editing app and then drag them back to your phone when it’s ready. While the iPhone offers several powerful photo editing apps, there are plenty of people who simply find it easier to make tweaks and fixes through a more powerful, desktop-level photo editor.

If nothing else, it's often easier to see what a photo is going to look like at full size on a bigger screen. Spotting minor glitches and imperfections can be difficult when using a smaller iPhone screen. And, of course, using a mouse or a trackpad allows you to be more precise if you’re trying to trim something very specific.

The bottom line is that when it comes to Continuity and the way Apple iPhone mirroring works, you now have multiple time-saving ways to accomplish various tasks.