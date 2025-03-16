Summary Apps like AllTrails and WorkOutDoors may be almost mandatory for hikers.

If you've followed my writing, you probably know that most of my physical activity is indoors -- I take my weightlifting pretty seriously. But I actually do go outdoors occasionally, and I'm expecting to increase that activity as I improve my EUC skills, hopefully taking my wife and son along on an e-bike . There's a long, winding bike trail visible from my kitchen window, and it taunts me every day.

The apps below should help with a variety of outdoor activities, with an emphasis on running, hiking, cycling, and PEVs (personal electric vehicles). You might also find them useful for casual trips, though, or even some more extreme activities like mountain climbing. Whatever your interest, play it safe -- don't rely solely on an iPhone for navigating the wilderness, and don't let your devices distract you if there's a chance someone could get hurt. Picking a new route on your e-bike can wait until you've come to a stop.

1 AllTrails

The default trail app for many iPhone owners

AllTrails

I almost hate to recommend it (since it's already heavily promoted), but there's no denying that AllTrails has an outsized footprint in the iPhone world. It's a convenient way of locating nearby trails -- there are over 450,000 listed in the app worldwide. When plotting a trek, you can not only preview weather conditions, but filter for the sort of experience you're after, whether that means stroller and wheelchair access, or shredding with your mountain bike or Onewheel. If all you want to do is walk and snap photos, that's okay too.

Core features are available for free, but note that many others are gated behind an annual AllTrails+ subscription. These include things like offline maps, and more detailed route data, such as air quality, pollen levels, light pollution, and real-time satellite weather. Regardless of whether you pay, you should also be aware that AllTrails is heavily community-based. There's a chance that some trail details could be out-of-date, so double check before you plan your weekend around them. No one wants to drive two hours only to find a park is already closed for the season.

AllTrails See at Apple App Store

2 WorkOutDoors

Essential for Apple Watch owners

CCS

While AllTrails has some basic Apple Watch integration, WorkOutDoors makes it the star of the show. You'll get much, much more information on your Watch this way, including health stats and vector maps, which aren't present at all if you're using the AllTrails watchOS interface. WorkOutDoors tracks 42 different activities, and can export them not just to Apple Health and Strava, but as FIT, TCX, or GPX files. How's that for future-proofing?

In fact, WorkOutDoors is pointless without an Apple Watch, geared primarily towards offline fitness tracking and navigation. It also won't help you discover new trails to explore, so it's best used in tandem with other apps on this list. That said, if you've already got a few favorite destinations, WorkOutDoors' $8 lifetime price tag is bound to be instantly appealing.

WorkOutDoors See at Apple App Store

3 Relive

When it's the memories that count

Relive

The point of Relive isn't to navigate the forests and mountains, or measure your long-distance running performance. Instead, it's all about documenting the experience of a trip, illustrated by an animated video based on 3D mapping data. You can insert photos taken along the way, as well as key stats, such as the moment you hit 50mph on a downhill slope.

The app is perfectly usable for free, syncing with several data sources such as Apple Health, Garmin Connect, and the MapMy series of apps. You can pay for a Relive Plus subscription, but that's mainly useful for inserting HD video clips, increasing the photo limit, and recording expeditions over 12 hours long. For sharing a PEV group ride on Facebook or Reddit, you'd be fine without it.

Relive See at Apple App Store

4 Strava

