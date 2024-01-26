Key Takeaways Apple will allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps from third-party stores, expanding their choices beyond the official App Store.

The change is a result of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and is not being implemented globally at this time.

The new app rules and alternative browser engines are expected to be rolled out with the release of iOS 17.4 by March 7.

Apple has announced a massive change to how users in the European Union will be able to install apps on their iOS devices. Instead of being limited to just Apple's App Store, users will be able to use third-party app stores, something Apple has been staunchly against since the introduction of the App Store. This was rumored to happen all the way back in 2022, so it's not a surprise that it's officially happening, but it's still exciting for EU iPhone owners.

Of course, there's a reason Apple is only making this massive change in the EU, and it's definitely not out of the kindness of its heart. Let's dig into exactly what is happening, how it'll affect iPhone owners in Europe, why Apple is changing things, and when it'll come into effect. It's a significant change, and we have all the information you need to know.

What is changing for iOS owners?

Apple is making changes to iOS that will allow users to download apps from third-party app stores on the iPhone, which might be the most significant change to the company's app policy since the official App Store was introduced in 2008.

Users will be able to download all sorts of different stores to their devices, though these stores will have to be approved by Apple. Once downloaded, users can download apps that otherwise wouldn't be approved on the App Store due to violating Apple's Developer terms and conditions.

Again, this is only happening in the European Union, so if you live in a country outside the EU, you'll be limited to the official App Store, and nothing will change for you.

Before you get excited thinking that Apple might roll these changes out in other regions later, don't get your hopes up because most reports indicate that it has no intention of doing so.

Why is Apple allowing apps from outside the App Store?

As mentioned, Apple isn't doing this because it wants to be friendly to users in the EU. The company's hand is being forced by the Digital Markets Act (DMA). That means the government is forcing its hand because the company could face all kinds of issues if it doesn't cooperate with the DMA.

If you want a full breakdown of the DMA, we have a helpful guide. Give that a read to fully understand it all, but the quick and dirty explanation is that it's designed to limit huge companies like Apple's power to control the market. Apple limited customers to only its App Store, which is clearly violating the rules laid out, so the company was quick to change its policies.

How will you install apps from outside the App Store?

We don't have the exact step-by-step process yet, but the general idea is that developers will be able to release their own app stores, sort of like how it works on PC. For example, Epic has already said that it plans to push the Epic Games Store to iOS in the EU, which means Fortnite will make its long-awaited return to the platform after being removed in 2020.

According to Apple's Developer site, you'll need to visit a marketplace's website to download the store, which will have to go through Apple's approval process, and then you'll be able to download apps and games from it. Apps downloaded this way aren't beholden to the App Store rules, so we expect all kinds of adult-themed apps, apps with violence, and all kinds of other stuff to come out. Apple acknowledges as much in its press release.

Apple has less ability to address other risks -- including apps that contain scams, fraud, and abuse, or that expose users to illicit, objectionable, or harmful content.

It's also possible that some less secure apps could make their way into these stores. However, Apple will need to "notarize" apps. According to Apple, notarization means apps will go through "a baseline review that applies to all apps, regardless of their distribution channel, focused on platform integrity and protecting users. Notarization involves a combination of automated checks and human review."

Apple also said there will be some protection from malware for users, saying there will be "additional malware protections -- that prevent iOS apps from launching if they're found to contain malware after being installed to a user's device."

Developers are free to use their own payment processing, ultimately cutting Apple out of the equation and allowing the developers to make all the money.

What's changing for web browsers on iOS?

Outside the App Store changes, Apple is also being forced to allow alternative browser engines to WebKit, which means web browsers could introduce completely different experiences. Not only will other browsers be permitted on the platform, but users will be able to choose a browser the first time they open Safari on iOS 17.4. In theory, this change means Google could release an updated version of Chrome that uses its Chromium browser engine.

Apple did note that using other browser engines could have "impacts to system performance and battery life," which might be a drawback.

Apple

Are there any App Store changes for those outside of the EU?

Alongside opening iOS to third-party app stores, Apple announced one big App Store change that's effective immediately. Apple will now accept and approve apps that stream games or mini-apps. More specifically, Apple states the new policy allows for "streaming games, mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins that are found within their apps."

The announcement paves the way for services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming services to have official apps in the App Store, instead of relying on mobile Safari. Apple had previously banned streaming apps from the App Store, citing the need to review every app, game or plug-in available through the service.

When do these new app rules go into effect?

Apple said that it plans to roll out the chance with iOS 17.4. Apple hasn't announced exactly when it intends to release iOS 17.4 to users, but we do know that the law becomes active on March 7, and Apple will need to be in compliance by that date.