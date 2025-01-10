Summary Reddit users are reporting their iPhone alarms going off at the wrong time or not sounding at all.

This isn't the first time this has happened. In April last year, NBC's Today show reported on a similar issue which Apple said it was working on fixing.

A potential fix involves disabling Apple's Attention Awareness feature.

Apple is typically pretty good at keeping iOS up-to-date and patching security vulnerabilities. However, one bug is eluding the Cupertino-based company.

Reddit users are reporting issues with the alarm on their iPhone going off at the wrong time or not sounding at all. A user reported that their alarm set for 10:30am was going off at 12:42am instead -- a 10-hour difference in time.

Some users speculate that the issue could be related to iOS 18.2.1. However, others report having problems with alarms and reminders on iOS 18.1.1 and iOS 17.

Apple's alarm has had issues before

The problem has been lingering since April last year

This isn't the first time users have reported having issues with the iPhone's alarm. In April last year, NBC's Today show ran a report about iPhone alarms not going off, and affected users were understandably upset they were late for class or work because of it. Apple said back then that it was working on a fix for the issue, but based on what people are reporting on Reddit, the problem still lingers.

"I had a 6:30 alarm go off at 1:15 last week and I thought maybe I set it wrong. Now I’m beginning to wonder," said special_projects. "My morning alarm was displaying as going off while making no sound and no haptics for 40 minutes," said Slawek_Zupa. "I've had this problem with Reminders, where a couple reminders that were supposed to go off at 10.30 and 10.45 respectively went off at some random time after 11," said DuckSleazzy.

A possible fix for the issue is disabling Apple's Attention Awareness feature. You can do this under Settings > Face ID & Passcode. The setting lowers the volume of your alarm if it detects you are looking at your screen. Many people rely on their alarms to get to school or work on time, so this issue is pretty concerning. Hopefully, Apple will address it soon. In the meantime, if you are experiencing this issue, trying out a third-party alarm app on your iPhone might be best, or you can use an Android phone as a backup alarm.