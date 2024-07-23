Key Takeaways Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will launch in September 2025, starting at $799

Larger displays are expected -- up to 6.9-inches

ProMotion 120Hz will be featured across all models, new chips, and increased RAM

While the hype for new iPhones has shrunk a little since the 2010s, there's still a lot of anticipation for what's coming next, even if it's only so people can decide whether to wait a year or two before upgrading.

In fact, while the iPhone 16 isn't even out yet, we're already receiving early news about the iPhone 17 -- something attributable to Apple's years-long development cycle. So what do we know about the iPhone 17 lineup at the moment?

Apple's next iPhone line is launching sooner than you might think

The iPhone 17 lineup will almost certainly be announced at a September 2025 press event and ship later the same month. September has been Apple's iPhone window for a long time, to the point that it'd be shocking if the company deviated. It could hypothetically deliver one or more models in October, but that's unlikely unless it runs into severe shipping or production bottlenecks.

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker on Weibo, claims that the base iPhone 17 will cost $799, while the iPhone 17 Pro will slot in at $1,099, followed by the Pro Max at $1,119. Notably, Ice Universe also suggests there will be an additional $1,299 model, which could be an "Ultra" iPhone that's been rumored for a while. More on that in a moment.

Note that there's no sign of an iPhone 17 Plus. Both Ice Universe and The Information suggest that Apple plans to ditch Plus models, which haven't sold particularly well. Those offer a Pro Max-sized screen and battery, but are otherwise identical to base iPhones, and aren't that far off from the price of a Pro.

iPhone 17 design

Apple's 2024 iPhones could feature bigger displays

Another reason Apple might be getting rid of the Plus is a shift to larger sizes in general. If rumors are correct, the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro could each sport a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches. The 17 Pro Max is meanwhile, poised to become Apple's largest iPhone ever, measuring about 6.9 inches -- almost as big as some Android tablets.

The "Ultra" iPhone may slot in at 6.7 inches, but The Information says that it could also incorporate a greater redesign, akin to 2017's iPhone X. That would translate to a slimmer chassis, a smaller Dynamic Island, and relocated rear cameras, positioned top-center instead of in a corner. It might also use an aluminum chassis, despite Apple making a big deal of the iPhone 15 Pro's switch to titanium.

All models are likely to have an Action/Capture button, which at the moment is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 17 display

ProMotion 120Hz for all

The big rumor here, apart from a switch to larger sizes (covered in the last section), is that Apple intends to use LTPO panels for every iPhone 17 model. To date, the company has reserved LTPO for Pro iPhones, meaning that even someone buying an iPhone 15 Plus doesn't get 120Hz refresh rates or always-on technology. Those features are de facto on flagship Android phones, and increasingly common on mid-range and budget models.

There's not much more to add, but the absence of always-on support has made some iOS additions -- namely lockscreen widgets and StandBy mode -- less useful to the average iPhone buyer, since they have to manually wake their screen.

iPhone 17 internal specs

New chips are on the way

Apple

The forecast is that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature A19 Pro chips, while the regular 17 will get a scaled-back processor. Every chip should use TSMC's 3nm fabrication. What's interesting is that Ice Universe suggests the "Ultra" will use a non-Pro A19, which could be questionable unless Apple still has features hidden up its sleeves.

The base iPhone 17 and the "Ultra" could come equipped with 8GB of RAM, and Pro models with 12GB. Those figures might sound small next to many Android phones, but Apple's optimizations tend to make iOS less memory-hungry.

Pro models, at least, are expected to be equipped with Wi-Fi 7. That will allow them to use 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, if only when connected to a compatible router.

iPhone 17 cameras

The iPhone's front-facing camera could finally get an upgrade

We don't know much about Apple's planned camera upgrades, but one of them is rumored to be a 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a six-element lens. The iPhone 15 lineup uses a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The 17 Pro Max could be the first iPhone to offer 48-megapixel sensors across its main, telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras, according to well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The 15 Pro and Pro Max use 12-megapixel telephotos and ultra-wides, reducing their cropping potential and overall sensitivity.

What else do we know about the iPhone 17?

New glass is likely coming

Apple is adopting a "super-hard anti-reflective layer" for iPhone 17 displays, or so says another Weibo leaker, Instant Digital. That could mean Corning's Gorilla Glass Armor, used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, or some version of it developed in collaboration with Apple. A similar partnership was struck for the Ceramic Shield technology used on iPhone 15s. Conceivably, Apple could use the new glass on the back of iPhone 17s, not just the front.

That's all we know at the moment -- check back again to see the latest developments.