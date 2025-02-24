Summary Apple is expected to launch its next-generation lineup of iPhone models at a keynote event in fall 2025.

Early rumors and leaks indicate that the iPhone 17 series will feature a redesigned physical appearance.

The company is also rumored to be launching a super-slim 'iPhone Air' variant this year, perhaps in addition to standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models.

Apple is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 17 series of smartphones at a keynote event in the early fall of this year. Though we're still a few months away from this anticipated lineup launch, the rumor and leak machine has already been firing on all cylinders.

A mix of leaked iPhone 17 CAD files, concept renders, and other speculations have flooded the internet, giving us a taste of what Apple has been cooking up behind closed doors. Here's a breakdown of all the latest news surrounding the upcoming Apple handsets.

With the 17 series, Apple might finally refresh the iPhone's design language

For its next batch of flagship phones, Apple appears to be drawing inspiration from Google's Pixel line

Arguably the most distinctive hardware element of any modern high-end smartphone -- iPhone included -- is the design of its rear camera protrusion. Apple settled on a distinctive stovetop-like triple lens setup back in 2019's iPhone 11 Pro , and it hasn't strayed from the look ever since.

Excitingly, we might finally be in for a true camera module design refresh this year -- leaks indicate that Apple is taking inspiration from the 'camera bar' design that we've come to know and love on modern Google Pixel phones .

Leaked CAD files from prolific leaker Majin Bu on X give us the clearest-yet depiction of what the iPhone 17 series might look like. In collaboration with 3D artist Asher Dipprey, an array of concept renders have been released, showcasing an elongated rear camera hump that is loosely reminiscent of that of the Google Pixel series.

Others have pushed back on the argument that Apple is poaching inspiration from Google, highlighting that this conceptual camera design emulates the shape and corner radii of Apple's own Dynamic Island software interface.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the alleged new design's merit is subjective. Functionally, however, the expanded rear camera bump should solve the age-old issue of a wobbly experience when using the phone on a desk. I'm personally a fan of the added symmetry that this design would provide, and I find the aesthetic more purposeful and confident looking overall.

All signs point to Apple releasing a slender 'iPhone Air' model this year

Based on the precedent, we would expect the upcoming iPhone 17 series to consist of iPhone 17, 17 Plus, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max models. However, it seems increasingly likely that Apple will upend tradition this year. In place of an iPhone 17 Plus model, rumors indicate that the company will instead release a so-called iPhone 17 'Air.'

Unlike the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the Air variant is thought to be pushing the limits of slim smartphone chassis design, with a thinness of perhaps only 5.5mm. If accurate, this would make the device the thinnest-ever iPhone, beating out the current record-holder -- 2014's 6.9mm thin iPhone 6 .

The rumored iPhone 17 Air model is reported to feature a similar pill-shaped camera bar to the rest of the iPhone 17 series, albeit with only a single camera lens and a more visor-like design. While rumors suggest that the Action Button and the Camera Control button will both make the cut, the days of the physical nano-SIM card might well and truly be over.

iPhone 17: The intangibles

Aside from the rumored exterior changes, leaks point to some other exciting under-the-hood hardware improvements

Apple's recently-released iPhone 16e mid-range phone is the first to feature the company's custom-built C1 modem. In terms of energy efficiency, the vertical integration of a tailor-made chipset of this sort is undeniable. I'd expect to see an updated variant of the C1, or perhaps a second-generation C2, debut on the iPhone 17.

With the ever-increasing availability of Apple Intelligence features, additional RAM is also a likely prospect. On-device AI processing is notoriously memory intensive, and we've seen mobile hardware vendors like Google, Qualcomm, and others push for more RAM in their base product configurations. The iPhone 16 ships with 8GB of memory -- I wouldn't be surprised if 12GB became the new standard across the entire iPhone 17 line.

Elsewhere, rumors point towards the possibility of reverse wireless charging technology making its way into the iPhone 17. If magnetized, this would make it easy to plop accessories like the Apple Watch or AirPods onto the rear side of the phone, without having to worry about coil alignment.

Finally, there's the silicon; if I were a betting man, I'd put my money on the introduction of an Apple A19 Pro chipset, with a non-pro variant reserved for the base iPhone 17 and slimline 17 Air models. Another iPhone generation has always resulted in another Apple Silicon generation, and I don't expect the company to buck this trend anytime soon.