Summary A new leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro models will support 8K video capture.

8K video offers four times the resolution compared to 4K, but requires more storage space.

Apple is reportedly focusing on enhancing the iPhone 17 Pro's video capabilities this year, so the potential upgrade to 8K makes sense.

The cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro might be getting a major overhaul, and I don't mean just in terms of looks .

According to the Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 17 Pro will be capable of recording video in 8K (via MacRumors). Currently, the iPhone 16 series supports video capture up to 4K, making this a substantial upgrade over the previous generation if Apple does this.

Some of the iPhone's competitors are already capable of recording 8K video, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13. Which, to me, just increases the likelihood that the iPhone 17 Pro will support 8K video, as Apple needs to play catch up with its Android rivals.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Brand Apple SoC A18 Pro (3nm) Display 6.3-inch 1,206 x 2,622 pixel resolution 120Hz LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typical), 2000 nits (peak) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS

What is 8K video?

Apple is reportedly focused on the iPhone 17 Pro's video capabilities

If you're unfamiliar with 8K video, it offers four times the resolution of 4K, resulting in a much sharper and more detailed image. Although not many creators utilize 8K right now, platforms like YouTube do support it. One advantage of shooting in 8K is that you can crop the video during post-production while still retaining high image quality. However, one drawback of shooting in 8K is that it demands significantly more storage space, which can be quite costly on an iPhone.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Shooting in 8K necessitates 33 megapixels, so two of its lenses are technically capable of recording 8K video already. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to include three 48-megapixel rear cameras, indicating that the telephoto lens could receive a significant upgrade from 12 megapixels to 48 megapixels.

In February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple will be focusing more on enhancing the iPhone 17's Pro video recording capabilities this year, aiming to entice the "vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work." If Apple is so eager to promote the iPhone 17 Pro's video capabilities this year, 8K video seems to me like the logical progression, especially considering that the Galaxy S25 Ultra already supports it.