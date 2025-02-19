Summary Apple might introduce reverse wireless charging with the iPhone 17 Pro, playing catch up to Android phones.

According to the leak, Apple has been testing 7.5W reverse charging on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Reverse wireless charging allows for quick recharging of accessories like AirPods or smartwatches on the go.

The rumor mill surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro is in full swing. One of the most notable leaks about the phone indicates it may feature a rectangular camera bar similar to the Pixel 9 Pro . Now, another leak suggests that the phone could finally support this long-awaited charging feature.

According to the well-known leaker Instant Digital on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Apple is testing reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro. However, it's unknown if Apple will implement the feature at launch yet.

Reverse wireless charging allows you to charge the battery of accessories, such as your earbuds or smartwatch, by placing them on the back of the phone and drawing power from its battery. You may already be familiar with this feature if you have a smartphone from Samsung or Google, as both have companies have supported reverse wireless charging on their flagship handsets for several years.

Apple is playing catch up again

Better later than never when it comes to reverse wireless charging

When Apple first introduced MagSafe charging with the iPhone 12 series in 2020, it partially implemented a version of reverse wireless charging with the MagSafe Battery Pack. Since then, however, Apple has yet to introduce the capability to any other accessory on its flagship handsets.

Apple has reportedly been working on a more "advanced version" of reverse wireless charging for several years, dating back to early 2023 following the launch of the iPhone 14. At that time, it was reported that Apple was working on the feature's heat dissipation and charging efficiency (via 9to5Mac). According to Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple is supposedly testing 7.5W reverse charging with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Considering that the iPhone 16 supports up to 25W of wireless charging, reverse wireless charging is noticeably slower. This functionality is also slower on Android devices, mainly because it relies on the device’s battery for power. While some may view this as a niche feature, I’m excited about the possibility of Apple finally implementing it with the iPhone 17 Pro or across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. It would be a fantastic way to quickly recharge the battery of your AirPods or Apple Watch while on the go.