Summary Apple may upgrade the iPhone 17 Pro to 12GB of RAM to enhance its AI capabilities.

There is a concern that future Apple Intelligence features could become device exclusive if they require more RAM.

Boosting the RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro would not only enhance its AI capabilities but also improve its gaming performance and multitasking abilities.

Thanks to the efficiencies of iOS and its hardware, Apple has never placed much emphasis on the amount of RAM in its devices, unlike Android manufacturers . However, thanks to Apple Intelligence , that is changing.

A report by 9to5Mac indicates that Apple plans to boost the iPhone 17 Pro's RAM to 12GB to improve its AI capabilities. This speculation began last August when analyst Ming-Chio Ku first suggested it was happening, and recently, analyst Jeff Pu of GFHK Tech Research has corroborated this claim.

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have 8GB of RAM, while the recently launched Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13 have 12GB of RAM.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Brand Apple SoC A18 Pro (3nm) Display 6.3-inch 1,206 x 2,622 pixel resolution 120Hz LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typical), 2000 nits (peak) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS Expand $1000 at Apple

What does this mean for the future?

More RAM-hungry Apple Intelligence features could become device exclusive

Apple Intelligence requires a minimum of 8GB of RAM to run on an iPhone, a necessity reflected in Apple's recent hardware releases. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max both come with 8GB of RAM and support Apple Intelligence, whereas the standard iPhone 15 models feature 6GB and do not support it. The entire iPhone 16 lineup includes 8GB of RAM, and the new iPhone 16e , now the most affordable iPhone, also supports Apple Intelligence and includes 8GB of RAM.

If the iPhone 17 Pro gets 12GB of RAM, it will undoubtedly be more future-proof. However, this raises the question: if future Apple Intelligence features demand more RAM, will they become device-exclusive? Hopefully, this won't become the case, as Apple will certainly face backlash from people who've bought the iPhone 16. In the Mac world, Apple has started updating all its base models to include 16GB of RAM, a trend expected to continue with the M4 MacBook Air soon.

Increasing the RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro would enhance Apple's AI features and boost its multitasking capabilities and gaming performance, especially as more AAA games become available on iOS. Another notable leak about the iPhone 17 Pro suggests that the phone will feature a new rectangular camera bar design reminiscent of the Pixel 9 Pro . Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, including the new iPhone 17 Air , this September.