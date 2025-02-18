Summary The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to have a new rectangular camera bar design and a 3D artist has created a render of the phone showcasing this.

The render is possibly based on a leaked CAD drawing of the device, but its authenticity is uncertain.

A known tipster suggests significant design changes are coming with the iPhone 17 series, so it's entirely possible the iPhone 17 Pro's design will be much different than last year's iPhone 16 Pro.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the upcoming iPhone SE , which is expected to be announced this week . However, there are still plenty of rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 series coming later this year. One of the most prominent rumors about the devices is that the iPhone 17 Pro will have a new rectangular camera bar design, and now, a 3D artist has brought to life what that could look like.

Front Page Tech's 3D Artist, Asher Dipprey, recently posted on X a render he created of the potential design of the iPhone 17 Pro. The most eye-popping detail in the render is the visualization of what the phone's camera bar could look like if reports of it having a Pixel-like camera bump turn out to be true. The camera has the same triangular layout, it's just housed in a large rectangular bar. You can check out the original post on X with the render below.

Related The Vision Pro is reportedly getting Apple Intelligence support this spring While Vision Pro still struggles on the market, Apple Intelligence support is on the way.

Is the iPhone 17 Pro actually going to look like that?

It's unclear if the CAD drawing the render could be based on is real

This render of the iPhone 17 Pro appears to be based on a leaked CAD drawing of the device (seen above), which was posted on X several weeks ago. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman chimed in on the iPhone 17 Pro renders going around, saying he believes the CAD drawing that recent renders of the phone are based on is "fake."

The camera bar seen in the render is huge, and would be quite a difference in design compared to the iPhone 16 Pro . As MacRumors pointed out, another interesting thing to note is how far away the flash and LiDAR sensors are from the camera lenses. Typically, they are closer to help maintain accuracy, so both of them being so far away is odd. I must admit I'm really on the fence about this design. At first glance I thought it looked awful, but now it's slowly growing on me. I hope in the end the camera bar is smaller than this render depicts.

Whether this design could become a reality is unclear though. Known tipster Digital Chat Station recently posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that the appearance of the iPhone this year is "starting to change significantly," referencing the iPhone 17 Air's slim design and the iPhone 17 Pro's "large horizontal matrix design." As always, it's best to take all these leaks with a grain of salt. As September gets closer, more will become certain.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Brand Apple SoC A18 Pro (3nm) Display 6.3-inch 1,206 x 2,622 pixel resolution 120Hz LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typical), 2000 nits (peak) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS Expand $1000 at Apple