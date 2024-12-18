Summary A new leak suggests the iPhone 17 Pro's camera will keep its triangle layout, and not switch to a Pixel-like bar setup, counteracting other leaks.

The current camera layout has evolved since 2019, getting bigger and more powerful each year.

The iPhone 17 Pro is still nine months out from release, and lots could still change between now and then. Take leaks with a grain of salt.

If you’ve been following leaks and rumors recently about the iPhone 17 Pro, you may have heard the speculation that the phone could feature a Pixel-like camera bar setup. A new leak says otherwise, though.

According to known tipster Setsuna Digital on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the iPhone 17 Pro's camera won't undergo a massive redesign that reassembles the Pixel 9 Pro's camera setup. Instead, it will reiterate its current design.

The tipster says (translated via Google Translate), "my sources told me that the back has indeed changed, but the triple-camera layout is still a triangle, not the horizontal strip that is currently circulating online." Their sources are a mystery, so take this with a grain of salt.

It started with the iPhone 11 Pro and has gotten bigger since

Apple

The current triangle-camera layout on the iPhone 16 Pro dates back to the iPhone 11 Pro, released in 2019. Every year since, the camera on the Pro models has gotten bigger and more powerful. There is no question that the iPhone 17 Pro will have an improved camera setup. Apple loves upping its camera game every year, but what that design will look like next year remains a mystery.

The Pixel-like camera rumors began when a known leaker named Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the iPhone 17 series would have a new camera setup and shared a concept render of the phone with a Pixel-like elongated oval camera bar. A report from The Information in November claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a bigger rectangular camera bump.

The recent leak from Setsuna Digital counteracts this rumor, and some of their previous leaks have turned out to be correct, such as the iPhone 16's battery capacity and the M4 iPad's nano-texture display option (via MacRumors). That said, the iPhone 17 series is still nine months away, and a lot could change between now and then.