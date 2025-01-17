Summary Apple's iPhone 17 lineup could feature vapor chamber cooling to prevent overheating issues.

Vapor chamber cooling is efficient at spreading heat away from the CPU.

If implemented, this upgrade could improve the overall performance of the iPhone 17 series.

With the launch and excitement of the iPhone 16 series in the rearview, the iPhone 17 series is now increasingly in the limelight. There have already been leaks about the phone's cameras, but now a new leak suggests the iPhone 17 lineup will be the coolest yet.

According to MyDrivers, the iPhone 17 series could get vapor chamber cooling to help prevent overheating issues. Vapor chamber cooling is nothing new and has been utilized on numerous Android flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 9 Pro. Some users have complained about overheating issues with the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro, so Apple might finally address the problem with this change.

What is vapor chamber cooling?

The cooling solution would allow Apple's next iPhone to run better

Vapor chamber cooling is more efficient at cooling a device's hardware components. It has a sealed chamber with a small amount of liquid in it that vaporizes when the phone heats up. This vapor then travels to cooler areas of the phone and condenses back to a liquid form. It helps spread the heat away from the primary heat source on the phone (typically the CPU) and cool it down faster.

Vapor chamber cooling systems usually require more space than traditional heatsinks, which may be why Apple has yet to embrace this cooling method. Many popular Android phones, like the OnePlus 13, already use vapor chamber cooling, so Apple will be playing catch-up if it decides to implement the technology.

This would be a welcome addition to the iPhone 17 series, as it will allow the phone's chipset (rumored to be the A19) to stay cooler and run better, especially during performance-demanding tasks like gaming. The launch of the iPhone 17 series is still far out, so things could change between now and the fall. Other leaks about this year's lineup include a new addition called the iPhone 17 Air, an upgraded camera for the iPhone 17 Pro, and under-display Face ID technology.