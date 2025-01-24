Summary The size of the iPhone 17's Dynamic Island could be similar to the iPhone 16.

Dynamic Island is rumored to be coming to the iPhone SE 4 this spring instead of a notch design.

There are a lot of rumored design changes for the iPhone 17 series, including a new slim model and a horizontal camera bar.

If you're a fan of Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone, you'll be pleased to hear that it isn't going anywhere and that this year it could stay the same size.

According to often-reliable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 series will remain "largely unchanged." This is contrary to past rumors that the size of Dynamic Island would be narrower on the iPhone 17 series.

The autumn release of the iPhone 17 is still months away, so take this rumor with a grain of salt. However, if Apple delays implementing under-display Face ID, it would make sense to keep the size of Dynamic Island the same this year.

Dynamic Island first made its debut in 2022

The iPhone 17 is rumored to be getting other design changes

Dynamic Island first appeared on the iPhone in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro. Since then, it has remained the same on the iPhone 15 Pro, 16 Pro, and the iPhone 15 and 16 base models. Additionally, Apple's long-rumored iPhone SE 4, expected to be released sometime this spring, is rumored to adopt Dynamic Island over a notch.

As someone who loves Dynamic Island's look and functionality, I'm glad to hear it could remain the same on the iPhone 17 series.

Don't worry though, the iPhone 17 is rumored to have some design changes in-store. Apple is expected to release a new slim iPhone this year called the iPhone 17 Air, which will be its first redesign in several years. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be the thinnest iPhone yet, possibly between 5mm and 6mm thick, and it could replace the Plus model in Apple's iPhone lineup.

There have also been many leaks and rumors that the iPhone 17 will have a horizontal camera bar this year that resembles the Pixel 9 series. Apple’s current triple camera setup has existed since the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019, so the Cupertino-based company may have finally decided to shake things up for the iPhone 17.

As someone who loves Dynamic Island's look and functionality, I'm glad to hear it could remain the same on the iPhone 17 series. However, given how far off the release is still, things could change. I’m also excited to see the iPhone 17 Air in action, and it will be interesting to see how it compares to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which could be released before it.