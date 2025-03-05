Summary Apple's iPhone 16e offers a premium feel with excellent camera capabilities and a snappy A18 chip.

The iPhone 16e lacks key features like a higher refresh rate display and an ultra-wide lens. It's also priced roughly $100 too high.

The iPhone 16e caters to iPhone users seeking a budget option, making it ideal for those upgrading from the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14.

That headline isn't a slight at Apple.

With the iPhone 16e, Apple has pared down the iPhone 16's key features in a smart way. It looks like a combination of the iPhone XR and the iPhone 14, only with a far more modern chip, a better display, and a solid camera. But it's not a perfect phone package and still lacks key features offered by comparably priced Android devices like the Pixel 8a (and soon, the Pixel 9a), including a higher refresh rate display.

However, the iPhone 16e is more than good enough for iPhone users that don't need the latest and greatest from Apple. This is the phone for people like my parents that walk into their local Apple Store or wireless carrier and ask for "the cheapest iPhone that's still good." Still, despite doing a lot of things right, the iPhone 16e is roughly $100 too expensive in the US at $599, and it's even more pricey in other regions (in Canada, the iPhone 16e costs an astounding $999).

This makes the iPhone 16e feel far less of an entry device than its specs would suggest. Which is a shame, as it's otherwise a solid addition to the iPhone family.

Camera snaps great photos

A18 chip offers snappy performance Roughly $100 too expensive

Sizable bezels

No ultra-wide lens $600 at Apple

Price, availability, and specs

Apple's iPhone 16e starts at $599 from Apple's website and other retailers. First off, it's important to note that the iPhone 16e features nearly the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 (it features one less GPU core). The device's Super Retina XDR OLED display measures in at 6.1-inches, with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels at 460ppi. The iPhone 16e's screen supports HDR, True Tone, Wide color (P3), and features 800 nits of brightness and 1200 nits at peak brightness (HDR).

Regarding its camera, the iPhone 16e's f/1.6 48-megapixel camera offers 2x telephoto zoom through sensor cropping down to 12-megapixels, alongside image stabilization. On the digital side, the phone can hit 10x digital zoom. On the front, the iPhone 16e features an f/1.9 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system that's Face ID compatible in its display notch (there's no Dynamic Island, however). Video support maxes out at 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 60fps, though most people will probably opt for 1080p 30fps.