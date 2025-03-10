Summary The iPhone 16e now starts at $599, $100 more than the iPhone SE (2022).

The iPhone 16e is the latest addition to Apple's iPhone 16 lineup . While it brings some of the best features from Apple's entry-level iPhone 16 , including Apple Intelligence, a USB-C port, the A18 chipset, and the Action Button, Apple has also increased its price by $100. The iPhone 16e now starts at $599, making it pricier than the iPhone SE (2022), the device it's technically replacing.

If you're not locked into Apple's ecosystem and are open to trying non-iPhone devices, there are plenty of Android smartphones that offer better features, hardware, and greater value for your money. Here are some of the best Android alternatives to the iPhone 16e.

5 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

A feature-packed mid-ranger that gets everything right

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may not be Samsung's latest smartphone, but this mid-ranger gets a lot of things right. It features a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with higher peak brightness than the iPhone 16e, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations and an overall better viewing experience.

Another area where the Galaxy S24 FE shines is the camera setup. Unlike the iPhone 16e, which comes with just a single 48-megapixel sensor, the S24 FE offers a triple-camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

While the Exynos 2400e chipset may not match the iPhone 16e's A18 processor in raw power, it's still more than capable. Plus, the Galaxy S24 FE comes with Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, and more, with additional AI features arriving in the upcoming One UI 7 update.

Although the Galaxy S24 FE has a higher starting price than the iPhone 16e at $650, it is frequently discounted, often selling for less than the iPhone 16e, making it an even better value.

4 Nothing Phone 3a Pro

An eye-catching design with AI-powered features

The iPhone 16e features a minimalist design with flat edges, a single rear camera, and a plain back with the Apple logo. While its clean aesthetic may appeal to many, if you're looking for a phone with a more unique design and better features at a lower price, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro might be worth considering.

Unveiled at MWC 2025, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is the company's latest mid-range smartphone. It sticks to Nothing's signature industrial design, featuring a transparent back, exposed screws, and an eye-catching triple-camera setup. Unlike most smartphones that arrange their cameras in a vertical or horizontal layout, the Phone 3a Pro places its cameras within a circular module in an asymmetrical manner, giving it a distinctive look.

In terms of camera hardware, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro beats the iPhone 16e with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor -- the last two of which are missing on Apple's mid-range device.

On the front, the Phone 3a Pro packs a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Nothing has also integrated AI-powered features, the most notable being the Essential Key. Similar to Pixel Screenshots on Google Pixel devices, pressing the Essential Key opens Essential Space, where you can store screenshots and voice memos, with AI automatically organizing content and extracting useful information.

The only potential downside is carrier support. While the iPhone 16e works flawlessly across all US carriers, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro supports AT&T and T-Mobile, but the company says that Verizon support may be somewhat inconsistent.

3 Pixel 8a

A no-fuss phone with long-term Android support

If you like the iPhone 16e's simple, no-fuss approach but want the same experience on Android, the Google Pixel 8a is your best bet. Like the iPhone 16e, it offers a clean software experience, built-in AI features, and long-term software support. Google promises seven years of Android upgrades for the Pixel 8a, matching the iPhone's longevity. Plus, since it's a Google phone, you'll get Android updates faster than any other Android brand.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 8a's Tensor G3 chipset may not match Apple's A18, but after a year of using the Pixel 8a, I haven't encountered significant slowdowns or bugs. It also comes loaded with useful AI features like Circle to Search, Pixel Screenshots, Gemini, and many more.

The Pixel 8a doesn't do anything extraordinary, but if you want the iPhone experience on a mid-range Android, this is the phone to get.

If you can wait a few weeks, I'd actually recommend holding off, as the Pixel 9a is rumored to launch soon. But if you need a solid mid-range Android phone right now, the Pixel 8a is hard to pass up.