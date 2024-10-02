Key Takeaways The iPhone 16 is a solid upgrade over the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 thanks to its new Camera Control Button, Action Button, and bright, colorful design.

Key differences from iPhone 16 Pro include no telephoto lens, 4K 120fps video support or silky-smooth 120Hz ProMotion screen.

Apple Intelligence is still nowhere to be found, and it's unclear when all of its features will launch.

I feel like I write this almost every year, but, when it comes to the iPhone 16 line, there are very few reasons to buy the "Pro" iPhone over its base counterpart.

The iPhone 16 features a fun, more colorful design; both the new Camera Control button and the Action Button that debuted on last year's iPhone Pro; Apple's powerful A18 chip; a bigger battery; and new smart "Photographic Styles" and "Moods." The list goes on. This year's key "Pro" differentiators come down to a 5x optical telephoto lens, 4K 120fps video support, and, of course, the 120Hz ProMotion screen. It's ridiculous Apple still hasn't updated the base iPhone's display refresh rate.

The iPhone 16 is not that much of an upgrade over the iPhone 15, unless you're interested in the new Camera Control and Action Button.

Of course, the iPhone 16 isn't perfect. Beyond the lack of a higher refresh rate display, the phone doesn't offer any Apple Intelligence features yet, with some arriving later in October and others releasing in early 2025. To the average iPhone user, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will seem nearly identical, only the former device features a more eye-catching design. But despite being a very complete package, the iPhone 16 is not that much of an upgrade over the iPhone 15, unless you're interested in the new Camera Control and Action Button. This means that those still using an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 can likely sit this year out.

This review is focused on the iPhone 16. I have briefly used the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus and both devices feel identical beyond the display size difference. Some reviews point to the iPhone 16 Plus offering slightly better battery life than the iPhone 16.

Pros New colours look great

Overall impressive smartphone package

Photography Styles and Camera Control Button are great Cons Still no 120Hz display

Apple Intelligence features are nowhere to be found

In some ways, not that much of an upgrade over the iPhone 15 $800 at Apple

Price, availability, and specs

Apple's iPhone 16 starts at $800 and the iPhone 16 Plus costs $900. The iPhone 16 features a 2,556 x 1,179 pixel resolution 6.1-inch OLED screen, while the iPhone 16 Plus offers a 2,796 x 1,290 pixel resolution 6.7-inch OLED display. Unfortunately, neither phone offers a 120Hz display refresh rate, meaning they're both locked to 60Hz. As a result, neither device offers an always-on screen, just like last year.

Other specs include Apple's A18 chip, a substantial upgrade from the iPhone 16's A16 processor. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a Camera Control button for easy access to the Camera app, and the Action Button, which was only featured in the iPhone 15 Pro line last year. Rear camera specs include an f/1.6 48-megapixel main camera and an f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera features an f/2.2 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Apple Intelligence features like AI-assisted writing, object removal in the Photos app, and a more contextual Siri aren't yet available but should launch in the coming months. This year's surprisingly bright colors include ultramarine (which is featured in this review), teal, pink, and black.

iPhone 16 Brand Apple SoC A18 (3nm) Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typical), 2000 nits (peak)) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF Rear camera 48-megapixel, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF Others Camera Control button, Action Button Dimensions 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31-inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm) Colors Black, white, pink, teal, ultramarine Weight 6oz (170g) Release Sept 20 Expand $800 at Apple

iPhone 16 build and design

Bright, saturated colors and a cool-looking camera bump

Let's get the most interesting changes out of the way first. First, the rear dual camera array is now vertical and aligned, which looks better than I expected. The bump's outline is also slightly darker than the rest of the smartphone, giving it an odd but cool-looking glow under certain light, especially compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's drab camera bump.

Speaking of colors, this year's stark options look great, especially compared to the washed-out colors of the last few years (which, for the record, I also liked). They stand out from other smartphones, especially Samsung's low-key colored Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, and definitively look different from the iPhone 15. Ultramarine is my favorite, but teal and pink are also great looking; Apple really nailed the iPhone 16's colors this year.

Other additions include the 'Action Button,' which I still haven't found a useful purpose for yet. It's a programmable button that can be used to launch pretty much anything if you use the Shortcuts app. Admittedly, I haven't really given it much of a chance because I find launching apps from my Home Screen or lockscreen just as easy. I still frequently find myself missing the classic mute switch from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro, but I also know that a lot of people really like the Action Button.

As someone who grew using simple cameras, I really appreciate the Camera Control button...

The iPhone 16 also features the same Camera Control button as the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple doesn't want people to call it a button because there's more to it, but it still presses inwards, so as far as I'm concerned, it's a button. One press launches the camera app and an additional press snaps a photo, turning your iPhone 16 into a futuristic point-and-shoot. As someone who grew up using simple cameras, I really appreciate the Camera Control button, and I'm looking forward to the two-step shutter coming in an update in the coming months.

The Camera Control button can be finicky, though, particularly when swiping between the wide and ultrawide shooters or changing the "Photographic Style" or "Mood" (more on this later). But once you get the hang of the Camera Control button, it's a streamlined way to access key camera features, amounting to one of the most interesting additions to the iPhone line in years.

Beyond the above changes, the iPhone 16 features a design that is very similar to its predecessor. This includes colored, squared-off aluminum sides, a matte back that repels grease and smudges, the Dynamic Island cutout that made its way to the base-level iPhone 15 last year, and a USB-C port that still features USB 2.0 speeds (given I rarely transfer data with a USB-C cable, I don't see this as an issue). And lastly, the iPhone 16 features the same next-generation Ceramic Shield technology as the iPhone 16 Pro, which should improve its ability to withstand drops.

iPhone 16 display

Still no 120Hz or always-on display

The biggest issue with the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus is the lack of a 120Hz display. This is the sort of feature that once you've experienced a 120Hz screen, it's difficult to go back. On the other hand, if you've never encountered a silky smooth, high refresh rate smartphone screen, you probably won't notice the difference and will be entirely fine with the iPhone 16's screen. Regardless, it's 2024 and a 60Hz screen is pretty unforgivable since nearly every Android smartphone worth buying features at least a 90Hz screen.

On a more positive note, the screen looks great and up to par with the iPhone 16 Pro's in terms of vibrancy and color, though it still features rather chunky bezels. Brightness comes in at 2,000 nits at its peak, making the iPhone 16's display easy to view under direct sunlight, and it can also crank all the way down to 1 nit for dark environments. The base-level iPhone still doesn't feature an always-on display like the Pro tier devices. This isn't a major loss for me because I've turned the always-on display off since it arrived with the iPhone 14 Pro. I don't find it useful enough to be worth the battery life trade-off.

iPhone 16 camera

Photography Styles, but no telephoto camera

Like the iPhone 16 Pro, the majority of the iPhone 16's upgrades are related to the camera -- but only on the software side. Regarding hardware, the rear camera features an f/1.6 48-megapixel wide and an f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, while front-facing camera features an f/2.2 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The key upgrade this year autofocus coming to the 12-megapixel ultrawide, allowing the lens to shoot surprisingly good-looking macro photos that are nearly up to par with the iPhone 16 Pro. On another note, 2x zoom is still available through sensor cropping, but I wish Apple just offered real optical zoom with the iPhone 16 (I know this is a key differentiator between the two phones, but I can still dream). Like in years past, this is the key feature I miss moving from the iPhone 16 Pro to the iPhone 16 (other than the lack of a 120Hz refresh rate).

Camera performance, in general, seems marginally better than the iPhone 15, but there isn't a massive leap. It's also difficult to find a real difference between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro shots. There's more definition and greater contrast, particularly with shadows, but you really need to look closely (the average person will likely think the photos are identical).