Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is perplexing.

On one hand, there's a lot to like about the phone. It features a new camera shutter button, the most exciting and fun addition to the iPhone line in years, notable tweaks to the look of its photos (goodbye, awful HDR post-processing), and truly "pro" features like 4K 120fps video and frame-by-frame color grading. However, it looks nearly identical to the iPhone 15 (and arguably the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14). Adding to this, in a very un-Apple-like move, Apple Intelligence won't arrive until later this year (with some features coming even later in 2025). Even the cool Siri glowing animation tied directly to Apple's Glowtime fall hardware event isn't here yet, making the smartphone feel very incomplete.

With all this in mind, the iPhone 16 Pro doesn’t offer much over last year's iPhone 15 Pro -- unless you're as sold on the Camera Control button as I am or you're still using an iPhone 12 or earlier. On the other hand, Apple Intelligence could live up to Apple's lofty pitch when it releases later this year (and next year). This means you can likely wait at least a few months before pulling the trigger on the iPhone 16 Pro if you're on the fence about upgrading this year.

This review focuses on the iPhone 16 Pro. However, it includes specs and brief impressions from my time using the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Beyond the display and battery size differences, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are identical this year. This review will be updated when more Apple Intelligence features become available.

Price, availability, and specs

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro starts at $1,000, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,200. Beyond the screen size differences, with the Pro featuring a 6.3-inch 2622 x 1206 resolution and the Pro Max a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 resolution, both of Apple's flagship smartphones are identical. This includes the 5x optical zoom, which was exclusive to the Max last year, though the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a bigger battery. Other display tech specs include a 120Hz LTPO Super Retina XDR screen.

The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with Apple's 3nm A18 Pro chip, a 6-core Apple GPU, IP68 water and dust resistance (up to 19 ft or 6m for 30 minutes), and the latest generation of Ceramic Shield glass. Internal storage options are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, while RAM remains at 8GB, a point that will surely interest Android purists. In terms of weight, the iPhone 16 Pro comes in at 7.02 oz (199g), and the iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 8.01 oz (227g).

On the camera hardware side, the iPhone 16 Pro features an array that's nearly identical to last year's, including the f/1.8 48-megapixel wide, f/2.8 12-megapixel telephoto, and new for this year, the updated f/2.2 48-megapixel ultrawide. The selfie shooter remains the same as last year at f/1.9 12 megapixels.

This year's colors include an array of muted options, like "desert titanium," "natural titanium," "white titanium," and "black titanium." I'm not a big fan of the new desert titanium color, unfortunately. It feels more gold than "desert" and looks very yellow under some lighting conditions. Hopefully, Apple will bring brighter colors to the Pro line at some point (this year's saturated iPhone 16 hues look awesome). There's also the new Camera Control button (that Apple doesn't want you to call a button), arguably the star of this year's iPhone lineup (more on it later).

iPhone 16 Pro Brand Apple SoC A18 Pro (3nm) Display 6.3-inch 1,206 x 2,622 pixel resolution 120Hz LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typical), 2000 nits (peak) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS Rear camera 48-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12-megapixel, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.06", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom, 48-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 0.7µm, PDAF Others Camera Control button, Action Button Dimensions 5.89 x 2.81 x 0.33-inches ( 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3mm) Colors Black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, desert titanium Weight 7.02oz (199g) IP Rating IP68 Release Sept 20 Expand $1000 at Apple

iPhone 16 Pro build and design

If you remove the Camera control Button, it's an iPhone 15 Pro in disguise

I could leave this section entirely blank and refer you to my iPhone 15 Pro review from last year because, beyond the new Camera Control button, the iPhone 16 Pro looks identical to the iPhone 15 Pro. First off, the iPhone 16 Pro's screen has increased to 6.3 inches from 6.1 inches, offering slightly more display space. This is a minor change that most people won't notice, and more importantly, the phone is still easy to hold with one hand. But the iPhone 16 Pro Max? That's another story. The device feels positively unwieldy to me at 6.9 inches, an increase from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.7 inches. A lot of people like big phones, but I'm not one of them, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max solidifies this.

The volume rockers, power button, Action Button, titanium sides, rear camera bump, and more are all identical to last year's iPhone 15 Pro. That's not to say that the iPhone 16 Pro is a bad-looking device. In fact, it's still one of the most solid-feeling smartphones out there; it just looks the same as last year's smartphone (and arguably the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro ). Given Apple has adopted this style for a few years now, it's time for at least a minor visual revamp. Even the iPhone 16 got a fun new camera bump this year.

iPhone 16 Pro display

This is still the best smartphone screen out there

Apart from the size change, the iPhone 16 Pro features reduced bezels, offering a slightly more immersive, modern look. The screen remains one of the best out there, thanks to its 120Hz silky smooth performance, which the iPhone 16 still unfortunately lacks (at this point, it's ridiculous that the base-level iPhone doesn't feature at least a 90Hz refresh rate display). Brightness comes in at 1,000 nits, with peak brightness hitting 2,000 nits, making the iPhone 16 Pro's screen easy to view even under bright outdoor conditions. I also appreciate that the display can now go down to just 1 nit of brightness, because it makes late-night doom-scrolling on Reddit a less annoying experience for my partner.

I've used a lot of smartphones this year, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the iPhone 16 Pro still features my favorite-looking smartphone display.

I've used a lot of smartphones this year, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL , and the iPhone 16 Pro still features my favorite-looking smartphone display. Its colors are tuned to be vibrant yet subdued, and regardless of what's on the screen -- whether I'm playing games, watching a movie, or just surfing the internet -- everything looks great.

iPhone 16 Pro camera

Apple wants you to decide what your photos look like

The camera is where most of the iPhone 16 Pro's upgrades are. First, there's the capacitive Camera Control button. Camera Control (which the iPhone 16 also features because it's tied to Apple's Google Lens-like Apple Intelligence AI identification feature) allows you to launch the camera and snap photos with a single press. You might be thinking, "But I programmed the Action Button to do that last year -- why does this need to exist?" This is where things get interesting. By half-pressing and double-pressing the Camera Control, you launch different Photographic Style and tone adjustment settings that fundamentally shift the look of the iPhone's images. You can also change the zoom by swiping to access other features like depth and exposure, all directly from the easy-to-access button.

The Camera Control is admittedly a little finicky, and I still find myself reaching for the screen more often than I'd like, but it's fun, and in an industry full of boring smartphones, I appreciate this.

The Camera Control button is admittedly finicky, and I still find myself sometimes reaching for the on-screen controls more often than I'd like, but it's fun and genuinely compelling. In an industry full of boring smartphones, I appreciate this. I think over the next few days and weeks, I'll find it difficult to go back to only using on-screen camera controls, especially when the more traditional two-stage shutter feature launches later this year. I hope this makes the iPhone 16 Pro feel like an advanced point-and-shoot camera in the best way possible. On another note, I often accidentally press the Camera Control button, causing the display to light up, which can be frustrating at times.