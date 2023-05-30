We might not have seen the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro yet, but attention is already beginning to turn to what will come next. That next big thing will be the iPhone 16 lineup, and rumours are swirling that there will be some new cameras and a bigger display.

If those rumours are true we can expect the biggest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to date, and while that's always a good thing for people who like to have more screen real estate to use their apps on, it's now thought that the bigger display will also have an added benefit — more room for other components on the inside.

More space for more battery and camera upgrades

Not that we shouldn't expect a massive upgrade in terms of display size, however. The conventional wisdom now is that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display while that will be bumped all the way to 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That's been suggested by a few reports and rumours so far, including from display analyst Ross Young.

Now, MacRumors reports that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is the latest to lend weight to the bigger iPhone rumour. Writing in a paywalled version of the Power On newsletter, Gurman reportedly confirmed that he expects the iPhone's Pro models to increase "a couple tenths of an inch diagonally." That would match up well with what we'd already been told to look forward to.

As for what that means beyond the bigger display itself, another MacRumors report cites a post on the Chinese social network Weibo that claims to be based on insider information. It again points to larger displays, going on to say that the bigger iPhones will also allow Apple to make space for other components inside the devices as well.

In terms of what components they will be, the assumption is that Apple will include a new periscope camera — something that is expected to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. However, making the iPhone 16 Pro larger in 2024 could possibly give Apple the extra space it needs to bring such a camera to its smaller model.

The larger iPhone 16 Pro Max is also now tipped to include a bigger camera sensor than is currently possible. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max currently feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor. Next year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly sport a new 1/1.14-inch part.

An increase in sensor size could have a couple of benefits, most notably improved low-light capabilities.

It's important to note at this point that we're still a long way away from any of the iPhone 16 models being announced and even Apple's own plans could change. The phones aren't expected to be announced until September 2024, of course.