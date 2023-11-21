Key Takeaways iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to be released in September 2024 with a possible price increase due to more expensive components.

The design of the iPhone 16 is likely to be similar to the iPhone 12 series, but may feature a new "Capture" button alongside the power button.

The iPhone 16 is expected to retain the same screen size as its predecessor, but may include micro-lens technology for increased brightness. Upgrades in hardware may include a new A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a graphene thermal system to prevent overheating.

As soon as a new iPhone is released, rumours start about what the next device will be like. Now that the iPhone 15 series is out in the wild, speculation about the iPhone 16 has only increased. There are plenty of rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, and there may even be a new, even more expensive iPhone 16 Ultra on the cards. But what about the standard iPhone 16 models? What will they be like, what new features will they have, and how much will they cost? Here are all the key iPhone 16 and 16 Plus rumours we've heard so far and our interpretation of what we'll see.

September 2024 release

Price increase expected

Every new iPhone since the iPhone 12 has been released in September (the iPhone SE 3rd Gen aside) so the expectation is that the iPhone 16 series will be launched in September 2024. There's no confirmation, of course, but a safe bet would be for an Apple announcement on Tuesday 10 September based on historical patterns.

The iPhone 15 models maintained the same pricing structure as the iPhone 14 models, with the exception of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that ditched the 128GB option that was the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That meant that the base model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max got a $100 bump in price.

However, a teardown of the iPhone 15 models by Nikkei Asia found that the components inside the iPhone 15 models have increased significantly, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max using components that are about 10 per cent more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple chose not to pass these increased costs onto consumers, however.

With the components in the iPhone 16 series expected to be more expensive again, Apple may have little option but to increase the prices of the iPhone 16 models. With rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could also be getting larger screens, it would make sense for Apple to use this as a justification for higher prices. With the iPhone 15 starting from $799, and Apple being a fan of $X99 pricing, it may be that the iPhone 16 starts from $899, which is the current price of the iPhone 15 Plus.

Design

New capture button

Solid-state buttons unlikely

Overall design unlikely to see significant changes

There's not a lot of information out there about the general design of the iPhone 16, but based on previous years, we're expecting to see the same flat-edge design that's been the norm since the iPhone 12.

While the general form may remain similar to the current iPhones, there's likely to be one noticeable difference. That's because after introducing the Action button to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it appears that Apple has got the button bug. Rumours suggest that there will be a new button added on the right-hand side of the iPhone 16, underneath the power button. This button is reportedly called the Capture button, but its exact purpose is yet to be revealed. The name may provide some clues, however. Currently, the Action button can be used to launch the Camera app and to capture an image or video when the app is open, but if you're using the Action button for another purpose, it won't work as a shutter button in the camera app. The Capture button could work as a trigger for capturing photos, videos, or audio in specific apps such as the Camera app or the Voice Memos app, freeing up the Action button for other purposes.

However, it's likely that if the Action and Capture buttons do appear on the iPhone 16, they will still be physical buttons. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to be replacing physical buttons with solid-state buttons that offer haptic feedback to give the sensation of being pressed, similar to the trackpad on a MacBook Air. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes these buttons, which had been rumoured to appear on the iPhone 15, will only feature on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Display

No increase in screen size

May include micro-lens tech for increased brightness

One significant change to the iPhone 16 line-up is that we may see the screen sizes getting even bigger. However, as analyst Ross Young revealed, these larger screen sizes will probably only appear on the iPhone 16 Pro models. It's likely that the iPhone 16 will keep the current 6.1-inch screen size, with the iPhone 16 Plus having a 6.7-inch screen. It also seems unlikely that ProMotion will make it to the regular models, instead keeping them firmly pegged at 60Hz refresh rates.

What may change for the non-Pro models, however, is the introduction of micro-lens technology. This uses tiny reflectors within the display to direct the light from the panel towards the screen, increasing brightness without the need for additional power consumption. However, this tech can also reduce the viewing angle, so it remains to be seen whether Apple will sacrifice viewing angle for brightness.

Hardware

New A18 chips

RAM bumped up to 8GB

Graphene thermal system to stop overheating

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus run on the same A16 Bionic chip that was used in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with the Pro models running on a new A17 Pro chip that's built on a 3nm process. According to analyst Jeff Pu, rather than the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus using the same A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro phones, all of the iPhone 16 models will run on new A18-series chips. Exactly why Apple might make this change after offering different hardware across its phones is unclear.

Another big upgrade for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models is a bump in RAM. According to tech analyst Jeff Pu, the best models of iPhone 16 will be upgraded to 8GB of memory, a significant increase on the 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Where the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus won't see an upgrade is in the modem chip. While the Pro models are likely to feature an upgraded model, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem chip in the iPhone 15 series. The non-Pro phones will also miss out on the introduction of Wi-Fi 7, which will be found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It remains to be seen whether the phones will keep the Wi-Fi 6 support on the iPhone 15 models, or see an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E that's found in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Another important rumoured upgrade is the use of a graphene-based thermal system to fix the overheating issue that has plagued some iPhone 15 models.

Camera

Return to vertical dual-camera layout

There aren't many details as yet about the specs of the cameras in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but there is some information about how those cameras will be arranged.

According to reports, the iPhone 16 will revert to a vertical dual-camera layout that was last seen on the iPhone 12, replacing the current diagonal layout. Why this is the case is not clear; it will be interesting to see whether the layout is changing for a specific reason or is a purely aesthetic decision. If that change does come about though, it might force some other design changes around the device.

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus rumours: What we've heard so far

Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve has suggested that the iPhone 16 won't see huge changes in the display.

16 November 2023: The iPhone 16 will feature a graphene thermal system to solve overheating problem

Leaker Kosutami tweets that Apple is working on a graphene thermal system to fix the overheating problems that have affected some iPhone 15 models.

9 November 2023: iPhone 16 models with have revamped Siri using AI

A tweet from leaker Revegnus indicates that Siri will be upgraded with AI smarts to make it the ultimate virtual assistant. It's likely to be standard on the iPhone 16 onwards.

21 October 2023: Nikkei tear down reveals costlier components in iPhone 15; prices may rise for iPhone 16

Nikkei's teardown of the iPhone 15 series revealed that production costs for the 2023 releases rose by about 10 per cent on the previous year. While Apple absorbed the cost for the iPhone 15 series, it may be forced to increase prices for the iPhone 16.

12 October 2023: iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain Snapdragon X70 modem

MacRumors reports that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 75 modem, but the base models will stick to the current Snapdragon X70 modem.

27 September 2023: iPhone 16 series will all have A18-branded chips

A research note from analyst Jeff Pu, obtained by MacRumors, suggests that all of the iPhone 16 models will have A18 branded chips, rather than using the A17 Pro chips currently in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

25 September 2023: iPhone 16 to get a new Capture button

According a report from MacRumors, the iPhone 16 series will include yet another new button, this time on the same side as the power button. This button is known as the Capture button, but it's not yet clear what it's for.

12 September 2023: iPhone 16 base models will be upgraded to 8GB of RAM

MacRumors reports that Jeff Pu's note to investors indicates that the base models of the iPhone 16 will see a boost to 8GB of memory.

1 September 2023: iPhone 16 models could use micro-lens tech for better brightness

A post from The Elec indicates that the iPhone 16 models may use micro-lens technology to increase the brightness of the display without additional power use.

19 June 2023: iPhone 16 won't have Wi-Fi 7

A tweet from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 16 Pro models will have Wi-Fi 7 support, but it's likely that the non-Pro models will stick with Wi-Fi 6.

22 May 2023: The iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout

According to a tweet from URedditor, the base iPhone 16 models will return to the vertical dual-camera layout last seen on the iPhone 12.

7 May 2023: iPhone 16 models will still have physical buttons, with solid-state buttons reserved for the Pro models

Mark Gurman suggests that haptic solid-state buttons will only feature on the iPhone 16 Pro models, with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus sticking to the physical buttons found on all current iPhone models.