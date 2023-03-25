Apple is very heavily rumoured to be putting the iPhone 14 Pro's dynamic island into the iPhone 15 this year, taking away the Pro models' exclusivity of the fancy feature. Now, a new report claims that Apple is going to add something new to the Dynamic Island as well.

That new report comes via the usually reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, so it's well worth paying attention to. It was also backed up by a Twitter leaker afterwards, but we'll get to that in a minute.

Close proximity

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 lineup's Dynamic Island is going to feature the proximity sensor that would normally be housed beneath the display.

"While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor," Kuo said via a post on Twitter. "In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the Dynamic Island)." He goes on to say that "Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area."

That last part is important because it means that we shouldn't expect the Dynamic Island to have to get bigger as a result of this change, which is good news indeed.

This news was subsequently backed up by a Twitter leaker, Unknownz21, who added that the change will take place on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

It isn't immediately clear what this will mean for users of these iPhones, if indeed it will mean anything. But it's been suggested that we could see improvements to Face ID as a result of the proximity sensor being moved into the Dynamic Island.

The proximity sensor is traditionally used to help the iPhone know when it is close to something, like an ear or the inside of a pocket. That allows it to know when to turn its screen off to avoid accidental taps and to save battery when receiving notifications respectively.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in September 2023 if previous release cadences are anything to go by.