The iPhone 15 Pro is again rumoured to be getting thinner bezels, but not so much the iPhone 15.

Apple is again rumoured to be shrinking the bezels on the premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The two phones are expected to be announced in September 2023 alongside the less impressive iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

There were already rumours that Apple would be further differentiating the iPhone 15 Pro models from the iPhone 15 by giving them smaller bezels. But the same leaker is back, this time adding that new sources have lent further credence to the fact that the bezels will shrink.

Back in January we heard from Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro that the iPhone 15 Pro models "will have thinner bezels with curve[d] edges." The leaker added that the display itself would remain flat, but that the bezels would have a curve to them. The same leaker also added that people who had seen the iPhone 15 Pro Max described it as being "very beautiful" thanks to those thinner bezels.

Now, the same leaker says that they have heard from "other sources," adding that they agree that the bezels on the Pro models of iPhone 15 will be thinner than those of the standard variations.

It's worth noting that this leaker previously correctly outed the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island before it was announced, suggesting that there might well be something to the sources of which they speak.

As for other iPhone 15 Pro rumours, we're already very much expecting Apple to ditch Lightning in favour of the more universal USB-C connection. On top of that, we also expect it to get a new A17 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 15 and iPHone 15 Plus will use the A16 Bionic instead.

Moving on to the bigger iPhone 15 Pro Max, that model is expected to gain a new periscope camera for improved zoom capabilities.