Rumours continue to swirl around the expected September 2023 release of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with the latter the subject of a new CAD render leak.

We'd already been told that Apple wasn't planning the much-rumoured solid-state volume buttons after all, with the company thought to be having problems making them work the way it wanted them to. However, it wasn't clear what that meant for the Action button we'd been told would replace the mute switch. Now, it seems these renders have confirmed that the Action button is alive and well. And there's a camera surprise, too.

Action button survives alongside smaller cameras

The latest CAD renders were shared by 9to5Mac with the images showing much of what we've come to expect. But there are a couple of things of note starting with the Action button.

9to5Mac

The renders clearly show that the familiar mute switch is gone, replaced by a new button that could open the door to all kinds of things. The Apple Watch Ultra already has an Action button of course, with users able to customise what it does. We're expecting something similar from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

That could mean that the iPhone's Action button will act as a camera shutter, quick launcher, and more depending on how it's been configured. We'll have to wait and see what Apple lets the button do when it's announced later this year.

Another point worth noting is the camera bump. Previous renders suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro would have a much larger camera array than previous models, with the lenses protruding more. Thankfully, this round of renders suggests that while the cameras are bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro they aren't as monstrous as first thought.

9to5Mac

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a slightly larger camera bump than the iPhone 15 Pro, likely thanks to the rumoured periscope lens that will allow for improved zoom capabilities.

Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 lineup during an event at the beginning of September, so we shouldn't have to wait long before all of the Action button's secrets are spilled.